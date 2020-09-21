Quantcast
Connect with us

Reporter nails the Senate for refusing to pass a COVID-19 relief bill — but rushing a Trump justice

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Reporter Garret Graff noted one of the most striking developments to come out of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been the Republican-led Senate being willing to fast-track a judicial nomination after months of debate over a desperately needed coronavirus relief package.

There are still 30 million Americans out of work, the Department of Labor shows. Evictions are still moving forward, with very few states passing a hold. The CDC announced a temporary hold across the country, but it’s being ignored. One family of four in Wisconsin was kicked out of their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know what, I’m telling you in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the sheriff’s department, they list that there is no restrictions,” said the landlord by phone. “If there was a restriction, I could not have done it.”

Americans who once held stable and high-paying jobs are going deeper and deeper into debt with no end in sight.

Democrats passed part four of the COVID-19 stimulus package in May but four months later the Republican-led Senate can’t come up with a viable option. Instead, they created their “skinny” bill that didn’t include stimulus funds for those who need it. Republicans knew it wouldn’t pass, but they desperately needed to make it look like they cared.

“Its sole purpose is to solicit support from hardcore Senate conservatives who don’t really think the federal government needs to do anything more to deal with COVID-19 or its economic consequences,” wrote New York Magazine’s Ed Kilgore, calling it a “feeble gesture.”

As Garret Graff explained, “You should be angry this morning that the GOP Senate, which has chosen not to pass coronavirus relief for nearly five months—amid an unprecedented economic and health crisis—evidently plans to push through a Supreme Court nominee in just 45 days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, just in case you want sense of the GOP’s true priorities—helping tens of millions unemployed, hungry, families, many facing eviction, and millions of devastated small businesses, including the nation’s entire restaurant industry, vs. overturning Roe V. Wade,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal scholars explain how Democrats can pack the Supreme Court if Trump and McConnell ram through RBG’s replacement

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, September 18, stressed that if President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are determined to ram a far-right extremist through the Senate, everything will be on the table for Democrats — and one possibility that is being discussed is packing the Court. Journalist Matthew S. Schwartz discusses that possibility on National Public Radio’s website, drawing on the insights of legal and constitutional scholars.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Economist asks if ‘red state governors are getting their people killed to help Trump’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Economist Dean Baker, the cofounder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), feels he must ask if Trump-loving governors are putting their own citizens' lives at risk to help President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

In a new analysis posted at CEPR's website, Baker notes that many red states have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates, which he thinks suggests that they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they should be.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump denounced as ‘evil’ for cooking up ‘disgusting lie’ about RGB’s dying wish

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appalled social media users by suggesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was a Democratic "hoax."

The president questioned a statement dictated to her granddaughter -- "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed" -- during his wide-ranging interview Monday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he promised to nominate Ginsburg's replacement by the end of the week.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE