Republican acknowledges the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheming to help Trump win

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Image via screengrab.

In a moment of frankness, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) confessed that his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in the next seven weeks are purely political.

Taking a page out of the GOP’s Benghazi playbook, Johnson announced he his investigation “is meant to be a retrospective look into Biden’s conduct as vice president,” noted Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere. “But Johnson is saying that it’s about whether Biden would be a good president.”

Dovere went on to note that this investigation wasn’t started at any point in the first three years of the Trump presidency. At no point was this a concern until after Biden won the South Carolina primary.

Johnson has also been outed for getting his intelligence from Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian source who was sanctioned for involvement in election meddling.

In Johnson’s interview Tuesday with Wisconsin radio, he confessed again that his efforts were all for President Donald Trump

“What our investigations are uncovering, I think, will reveal this is not somebody we should be electing president,” he claimed.

Dovere recalled what Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said about the Benghazi investigation in 2015:

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping,” McCarthy said.

When Trump attempted to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to push the same conspiracy, he was impeached.


