Republican Marsha Blackburn reveals she doesn’t know what an ‘Amendment’ is — on Constitution Day

It’s Constitution Day in America, which is generally the day in which politicians try to prove their immense knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. founding documents. Occasionally some of them misquote it, instead citing the Declaration of Independence, but Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took another route.

“We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States,” she proclaimed proudly on Twitter.

We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 17, 2020

When the Constitution is changed it’s called an Amendment and the founding document is rewritten.

As Justice Stephen Breyer has remarked, the Constitution is a “living constitution” that looks to text, history, precedent, purposes, consequences and current values to interpret any text that may have been vague, The Olympian recalled in 2011.

It was 1992 the last time the Constitution was rewritten, when Blackburn was serving as the chair of the Williamson County Republican Party. She also lost her first campaign for Congress that year.

As one reporter pointed out, Blackburn is currently sponsoring three Constitutional Amendments to rewrite the document:

Blackburn is currently a co-sponsor of three different proposed constitutional amendments in the Senate https://t.co/suop3vBsox — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 17, 2020

She drew a lot of criticism for her remarks, from people trying to explain to her how the Constitution works and what an Amendment is.

You can see them below:

The 1st amendment . . . it’s an amendment. Amending is the process of . . . rewriting something . . . that’s what amendments are . . . they’re literally rewriting the . . . you know what forget it . . . https://t.co/OgUbWYbzY9 — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) September 17, 2020

If we hadn’t rewritten the Constitution, Marsha Blackburn wouldn’t be able to vote. https://t.co/T7PnuMccIu — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 17, 2020

Slavery is illegal because we did. You are able to vote, Marsha Blackburn, because we did. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 17, 2020

Senator Blackburn has the freedom to say this because of the First — wait for it — Amendment to the Constitution of the United States https://t.co/jEYCvO2h5Z — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 17, 2020

The hilarious part about this shit is all the times Blackburn and her colleagues have sponsored efforts to, uh, literally rewrite the Constitution https://t.co/DtABvqybJM — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) September 17, 2020

Senator Blackburn, you're a voting woman who won direct election to your position. If we hadn't rewritten the Constitution, your life as you know it literally could not exist. https://t.co/b7QrsdtmLh — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 17, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn breaks with Republicans; promises to protect Roe v. Wade decision that Americans have a constitutional right to make their own medical decisions. 👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/8Tc6zfxuEh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 17, 2020

? Marsha Blackburn has voted for multiple amendments to the Constitution of the United States, including one banning same-sex marriage and one authorizing Congress to punish flag desecration despite the First Amendment. https://t.co/8ruyC9UReO — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 17, 2020

In 2004 Marsha Blackburn voted for the Federal Marriage Amendment, which would have rewritten the constitution to permanently ban gay marriage. https://t.co/L6K0yFESbl — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 17, 2020

Marsha, it's come to our attention that amendments rewrite the constitution, so yeah…. https://t.co/HKpGbJRxK1 — Jane You Ignorant Slut (@janeknowsshit) September 17, 2020

I'm thinking Marsha "Trump Fluffer" Blackburn should read The Constitution AND understand what the f**k it means before she tweets this idiocy. https://t.co/iYGpY9pzOz — SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP Sooners ☝️ (@SmackeyCracks) September 17, 2020

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha I hate to break it to you but the Constitution has been rewritten many times. Have you heard of the Amendments? — Cindy Groene (@CindyGroene) September 17, 2020

I would be flabbergasted if Marsha has read the constitution! — hugie075 (@hugie075) September 17, 2020

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha. Have you ever heard of the amendments to the constitution? — Deb3921 (@Deb3921) September 17, 2020

You know, Marsha, you can read the Constitution for free on the internet. — Marion Cave (@spookysee) September 17, 2020

Hey Marsha, Apparently you don’t understand the constitution nor have you ever read it. Look up an amendment to the constitution before you tweet idiocy. — DRapps (@DaveRapps) September 17, 2020