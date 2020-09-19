Republican state leaders threaten violence in ‘coming war’ with Black Lives Matter
This week, two local Republican leaders published and then deleted social media posts which threatened violence in an imminent right-wing clash against Black Lives Matter and Antifa (anti-fascist) activists.
First, Iron County, Utah commissioner Paul Cozzens published a now-deleted picture showing a soldier with a gun and the words: “Warning to BLM & Antifa—Once you’ve managed to defund & eliminate the police, there’s nobody protecting you from us. Remember that.”
Cozzens later told Newsweek that he never supports violence against protestors but merely wanted to say that “If we defund the police, fathers and mothers will be forced to protect their families and properties which would descend us into anarchy.”
What Cozzens may not realize is that many Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists already believe that police do a terrible job protecting them from right-wing violence. Such activists have sometimes been subject to violence from the police themselves, bringing into doubt the whole question of whether police “protect” them from anything.
Second, Michael Brown — a Republican member of the Johnson County Commission in Kansas City, Missouri — published a now-deleted Facebook message in which he urged his followers to “buy a firearm and ammunition” for “the coming war” that is both “inevitable” and caused by left-wing police reform activists and Democratic leaders who are “silent” and “weak.”
“[This] isn’t a joke or hyperbole,” Brown wrote. “I’d rather fight and die than live in their dictated world.”
At a time when heated rhetoric rarely surprises me, I have to admit shock in seeing something like this from a local elected. Gross distortions; encouraging constituents to prepare for armed war w/political opponents?
This is reckless. This is racist. This is wrong.
In response, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter, “At a time when heated rhetoric rarely surprises me, I have to admit shock in seeing something like this from a local elected. Gross distortions; encouraging constituents to prepare for armed war w/political opponents? This is reckless. This is racist. This is wrong. Just stop.”
Brown later said that he had made the post in response to Monday reports of a gunman who opened fire on a parked sheriff’s squad car, killing two officers in Los Angeles. Brown said he was “speaking out against violence and calling on other electeds, community leaders and citizens to do the same.”
Lindsey Graham blames Ginsburg replacement vote hypocrisy on Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh
In a five-part tweet attempting to explain away his about-face over agreeing to move promptly forward with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before a presidential election, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) put the onus on Democrats because of the way they treated now-Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate hearings.
Faced with a flood of criticism over his apparent hypocrisy after saying in 2016 he would hold a Republican president to the same standard he did former President Barack Obama, Graham fired off a tweetstorm intended to deflect criticism.
Trump’s chief election watchdog sees the 2020 contest as a ‘spiritual war’
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
One of Trump's early scandalous moves was issuing and executive order directing the IRS to not enforce a law barring tax-exempt organizations from intervening in electoral politics, or at least not to enforce it against churches. At the time, it was mostly notable because directing an agency to use its discretion in enforcing the law was seen as the essence of tyranny when Obama did just that to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children from deportation. But the religious right was disappointed that the order wasn't as expansive as they had hoped, and in the rush of other policy disasters and scandals, it was largely forgotten by the public.
WATCH: Trump supporters descend on early voters in Virginia — and try to obstruct polling site
On Saturday, lines to vote early in Fairfax County, Virginia — an affluent, left-trending area including the suburbs of Washington, D.C. — reached enormous lengths, with many voters telling reporters that they were spurred to vote by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
But Trump supporters showed up at the early voting site to protest, as well.
Photos and videos by Washington Informer reporter Anthony Tilghman show Trump supporters blocking the path to the early voting site, standing together waving Trump flags and chanting "Four more years!"