Republican tries to distance himself from the KKK after he’s caught spreading David Duke propaganda

Wisconsin assembly candidate David Armstrong (image via Armstrong for Assembly).

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that David Armstrong, a Republican running for Wisconsin’s 75th Assembly District, posted a video featuring former Klan grand wizard David Duke in the wake of the Charleston church shooting.

“On July 10, 2015, Armstrong tweeted out a video on ‘slavery’s dirtiest secrets exposed’ featuring former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke,” reported Daniel Bice. “In it, Duke makes the dubious claim that Blacks are more likely than whites to have ancestors who owned slaves in antebellum America, thereby undercutting, he said, the argument for reparations and ‘discrimination against whites.'”

Armstrong also posted three tweets opposing the removal of the Confederate battle flag from public places, and has a history of promoting content linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Confronted with his past tweets, Armstrong has scrubbed his feed and apologized for posting the Duke video, claiming that he didn’t watch the full video and wasn’t aware that it featured the KKK leader. “I am not and never have been a supporter or believer in the KKK or David Duke. They are reprehensible and have no place in our society,” said Armstrong in an email, although he stood by his opposition to “canceling” the Confederate flag.

“I’m shocked. Wow,” said Armstrong’s opponent, former University of Wisconsin-Madison basketball player John Ellenson.


Trump’s coronavirus response was like a ‘shamed puppy trying to hide a turd behind the sofa’: op-ed

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Writing for The Week this Tuesday, Ryan Cooper writes that as the coronavirus death toll approaches 200,000, the only hope for returning to some semblance of normalcy is for Donald Trump to lose the presidency in 202o.

"From well before the pandemic struck up to the present day, he has undermined or sabotaged the pandemic-fighting capacity of the government and the states, and he is still to this day carrying out actions that spread the virus," Cooper writes. "Even a vaccine may not save us if he is still president next year."

As Trump continues to hold indoor rallies, it shows a "sociopathic disregard" for the welfare of his own supporters, but also unfamiliarity with the latest evidence, "which suggests the virus may be fully airborne and thus able to travel substantial distances indoors."

New Trump revelations have made the destructive consequences of his malignant narcissism disturbingly clear

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” reveals that Donald Trump has been purposefully lying to the American people about the coronavirus pandemic. Trump admits he knew that COVID was “deadly stuff” but he did not want the public “to panic.” Instead, he fiercely denied the severity of the pandemic by acting as a “cheerleader” for the country. Sadly, William Haseltine, PhD, a world-renowned scientist, told CNN that we could have saved as many as 180,000 lives had Trump not lied to the public and had developed a proactive national strategy.

