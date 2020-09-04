Quantcast
Republican who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says reports of Trump’s views on troops left him speechless

Published

1 min ago

on

Adam Kinzinger (Facebook)

President Donald Trump’s reported contempt for American troops caught the eye of a former Air Force officer serving in Congress.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars prior to winning a seat in Congress in 2010.

Friday evening, he issued a statement on Trump’s alleged comments, which originated in The Atlantic and has since been largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.

“The recent reports about comments made by President Trump regarding our fallen service members is deeply concerning, and has left me speechless,” Kinzinger wrote.

“This is either the most heinous hit job on a president, or the most heinous comments made by a president,” he declared.

He went on to urge the sources to come forward publicly.

