Republicans deploying a nationwide ‘QAnon strategy’ to exploit fear and paranoia fueled by the conspiracy cult: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

Q-Anon supporters outside of a Trump rally (Photo By Brandon Stivers/Shutterstock)

An attack ad released by the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) accuses U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, a freshman Democrat from New Jersey in a swing district, of trying to “make it easier for predators to hide in the shadows,” adding that he “worked as the top lobbyist for a radical group that opposed the National Sex Offender Registry.”

Writing for Yahoo News, Michael Isikoff points out that there’s no evidence for the claim. “But to some, the harsh attack ad is part of a nationwide ‘QAnon strategy’ that the Republican campaign committee appears to be deploying to exploit the fears and paranoia fueled by the bizarre conspiracy cult convinced that the Democrats are working with ‘deep state’ sex traffickers and pedophiles to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency,” he writes.

According to history professor Kathryn Olmsted, the ad is a “clear bid for QAnon support.”

“This is a play for anybody who believes the Democrats are a den of pedophiles and child sex traffickers. It’s completely untethered from reality,” she tells Isikoff.

The Malinowski attack ad is by no means an isolated case. “In districts around the country, the NRCC — the campaign arm of House Republicans — has been hitting similar themes, depicting Democratic candidates as secret supporters of sexual abusers of young children,” he writes.

The ads come at time when QAnon is getting more attention than ever before since it began making inroads within the Republican Party.

Read the full article over at Yahoo News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Illinois Republican caught on tape making racist and homophobic comments about opponent

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

According to WLS News, Illinois Republican state Rep. Amy Grant, who represents a district in suburban DuPage County, made a series of racist and homophobic remarks about her Black, gay opponent, Ken Mejia-Beal, on a recorded conversation with a Republican donor.

"He's just another one of those Cook County people. That's all you're going to vote for is the Cook County, you know another Black caucus," said Grant. Cook County is the county that contains most of Chicago.

Barr to be honored for ‘Christlike behavior’ today with award from right-wing Catholic group with strong ties to Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his "Christlike behavior" at Wednesday's National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?

Trump aides feared his supporters ‘would cheer’ if he announced RBG’s death during rally: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

When news of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death broke on Friday night, aides to President Donald Trump were reportedly worried that his fans would openly celebrate her passing if they learned about it.

According to the New York Times' Peter Baker, aides on Friday "opted not to pass word to" to Trump of Ginsburg's death because "if he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer."

Nonetheless, Baker's report notes that Trump supporters did chant "Fill that seat!" when he brought up Ginsburg's death at subsequent rallies, which indicates that the aides' fears were well founded.

