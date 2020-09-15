Republicans drowned out ill veterans begging for help with their ‘Commitment to America’ rally

Sick veterans, Jon Stewart and a widow stood outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, desperately begging leaders to talk to them about their exposure to toxins during their tour in Iraq or Afghanistan.
While overseas, soldiers burned trash, paperwork and other items with created a thick, toxic, smoke that has caused cancers in some veterans. The Veterans Administration isn’t recognizing this as a service-related injury, however. Doing so denies veterans and their families crucial benefits necessary.
At times, however, the protesters were drowned-out by the very members of Congress they hoped would speak to them. The Republicans were holding their own rally called “Commitment to America,” while they were ignoring the veterans.
Reporter Michael McAuliff captured the moment below:
