Republicans would be ‘irresponsible’ if they didn’t push ahead with replacing Ginsburg: Rick Scott

Just hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away from complications stemming from pancreatic cancer, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tweeted that it would be “irresponsible” for the Senate not to allow President Donald Trump to fill the seat in the remaining two months before the election.

It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In a final declaration, Ginsburg had stated that her last wish was not to be replaced until after the presidential election.

Scott, who was elected in 2018, was not in the Senate during the 2016 fight over President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, who was held up by Senate Republicans demanding the election decide who would have the right to replace Justice Antonin Scalia.

Several Republican senators, including Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have suggested prior to Ginsburg’s passing that they would delay filling a vacancy that opened up in 2020, in keeping with the 2016 precedent. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has emphatically stated he intends to fill the seat immediately, and no Republicans have since publicly confirmed they are against moving forward.