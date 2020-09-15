Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Trump White House fought Esper plan to make the Pentagon more diverse

Published

44 mins ago

on

Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon (MSNBC/screen grab)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has promised to make the Pentagon a more diverse place, but according to a new report from POLITICO, the Trump administration has moved or promoted at least 11 white men to senior positions at the Pentagon in the past three months.

“The Pentagon declined multiple requests to provide a breakdown of its senior civilian ranks by race, but publicly available data reveals a department run overwhelmingly by white men,” POLITICO’s Lara Seligman and Sarah Cammarata report. “Esper and his deputy, David Norquist, are white. Six out of seven members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are white men; new Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown is only the second Black man ever to serve on the Joint Chiefs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the lower ranks of DoD leadership are slightly more diverse. “Out of six undersecretaries of defense, all are white and five are male. Out of 60 presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed positions, all but three are men.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade representative fumes after WTO criticizes US tariffs on China

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The US responded defiantly on Tuesday to a World Trade Organization report criticizing President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, blasting the organization as "completely inadequate" in holding Beijing accountable.

"The United States must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices, and the Trump administration will not let China use the WTO to take advantage of American workers, businesses, farmers, and ranchers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

A panel of experts set up by WTO's Dispute Settlement Body ruled the tariffs on about $250 billion worth of Chinese goods were "inconsistent" with global trade rules, and recommended that the US "bring its measures into conformity with its obligations."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Climate denier blames environmentalists after Oregon wildfire burns down his home

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

One of the Oregon lawmakers who staged two walkouts to block Democrats from passing a climate change bill has lost his home to wildfire linked by scientists to climate change.

But state Sen. Fred Girod blames environmentalists, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump White House fought Esper plan to make the Pentagon more diverse

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has promised to make the White House a more diverse place, but according to a new report from POLITICO, the Trump administration has moved or promoted at least 11 white men to senior positions at the Pentagon in the past three months.

"The Pentagon declined multiple requests to provide a breakdown of its senior civilian ranks by race, but publicly available data reveals a department run overwhelmingly by white men," POLITICO's Lara Seligman and Sarah Cammarata report. "Esper and his deputy, David Norquist, are white. Six out of seven members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are white men; new Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown is only the second Black man ever to serve on the Joint Chiefs."

Continue Reading
 
 