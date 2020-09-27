Rochester mayor names Black woman as interim police chief amid protests over Daniel Prude death
Mayor Lovely Warren has tapped a Black woman to lead the police department in Rochester, N.Y., amid ongoing protests over Daniel Prude’s death.Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former Rochester police lieutenant, will become the first woman to head the department on Oct. 14.The previous police chief, La’Ron Singletary, was fired by the mayor this month over his handling of Prude’s caught-on-camera arrest.“I know these are tough times right now, but I believe strongly that we all bring our best to the table and we’ll be able to get it done,” said Herriott-Sullivan, who now works as an administrator …
Trump brags Amy Coney Barrett will kill abortion rights: ‘I guess she maybe would’
President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to strike down Roe v. Wade and the right to have an abortion.
Trump made the remarks in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox & Friends after host Pete Hegseth noted that the president had previously said that his Supreme Court picks would "automatically" overturn Roe v. Wade.
"I didn't think it was for me to discuss that with her," Trump explained. "Because it's something that she's going to be ruling on. And this is what I was told -- although, I would have had the right to do that."
Trump has recruited an army of volunteer lawyers to immediately contest the election results: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's campaign has recruited an army of hundreds of volunteer lawyers who will supplement a team of hired attorneys to dispute vote totals and observe polling locations in an attempt to stave off an election defeat for the president on November 3rd.
Pointing out the effort to gear up for legal challenges began over a year ago, the report states "Republicans are preparing pre-written legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots."
This GOP senator just proposed a bill to help Trump undermine the election
A new bill proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Scott is "entirely unworkable," Slate reported Thursday evening, but demonstrates the GOP's intense desire to make sure millions of votes aren't counted in the general election by severely restricting the time frame during which they can be tallied.
The Orwellian-named "Help America Vote Act of 2020," which Scott proposed Thursday, would help to codify President Donald Trump's desire, stated last week, to ensure that the preliminary tally of votes on Election Day will count as the final vote count in the election.