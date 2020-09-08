Quantcast
Connect with us

Rochester police chief and entire command staff retiring in wake of Daniel Prude’s death

Published

3 hours ago

on

Officers put a "spit hood" over Daniel Prude's head during a mental health episode (Photo: Screen capture)

After the community responded to a police-involved in the death of Daniel Prude, many officers, including the chief, are resigning.

Prude was suffering under a mental health episode and was nakedly running through the streets. Police grabbed him, put a “spit hood” over his head after he claimed to have COVID-19, and held him, face down on the pavement for two minutes and fifteen seconds. He then stopped breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He died seven days later. An autopsy report ruled his death a homicide.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced that he would be resigning on Tuesday afternoon with a letter hitting back against those who he said have attacked him unfairly, The Beat reported.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for,” the letter reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after, the entire Rochester police department command staff also resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ says Trump was acting as president when he allegedly defamed woman who accused him of rape: report

Published

1 min ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is seeking to have tax-payer lawyers defend him in a case revolving over whether he lied about raping a woman.

"The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over the defense of President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her two decades ago," Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is sick’: Nicolle Wallace calls Trump out for his ‘Fifty Shades of a Racist Pig’ fetish for Barack Obama

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and her Tuesday panel were aghast at the information that Michael Cohen included in his tell-all book.

After rolling a super-cut of the greatest hits of President Donald Trump's racist remarks, Wallace read from an excerpt of Cohen's book addressing Trump's ongoing obsession with former President Barack Obama.

"He was also obsessed with Mr. Obama," The Times cites Cohen's story. "The book describes Mr. Trump hiring 'a Faux-Bama, or fake Obama, to record a video where Trump ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him a kind of fantasy fulfillment that it was hard to imagine any adult would spend serious money living out -- until he did the functional equivalent in the real world. The video Mr. Cohen describes appears to be a recording that was supposed to be shown the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012, when Mr. Trump had endorsed the party's presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, and insisted on having time during the programming."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s promise of a payroll tax cut was a ‘huge mistake’ — now Biden is making it a liability: columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Paul Waldman outlined how President Donald Trump's executive action to defer the payroll tax is blowing up in his face — and becoming a weapon for the Joe Biden campaign.

"When it turned out that Congress had no interest in cutting the tax — which funds Social Security — Trump issued an executive order allowing businesses to temporarily defer the tax," wrote Waldman. "But then both large businesses and small businesses mostly said, 'Thanks, but no thanks' to Trump’s idea, because implementing it would create a bureaucratic hassle and then their employees would be on the hook to pay back the deferred taxes next year. When they figured out that few businesses were interested, the administration decided to force 1.3 million federal workers to take the deferral whether they wanted it or not, sparking outrage from employee unions and protests from Democrats."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image