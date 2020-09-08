Rochester police chief and entire command staff retiring in wake of Daniel Prude’s death

After the community responded to a police-involved in the death of Daniel Prude, many officers, including the chief, are resigning.

Prude was suffering under a mental health episode and was nakedly running through the streets. Police grabbed him, put a “spit hood” over his head after he claimed to have COVID-19, and held him, face down on the pavement for two minutes and fifteen seconds. He then stopped breathing.

He died seven days later. An autopsy report ruled his death a homicide.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced that he would be resigning on Tuesday afternoon with a letter hitting back against those who he said have attacked him unfairly, The Beat reported.

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for,” the letter reads.

Not long after, the entire Rochester police department command staff also resigned.

Whoa. After days of protests in Rochester over the killing of Daniel Prude, mayor Lovely Warren just announced entire Rochester police department command staff, including the chief of police, is resigning. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 8, 2020

