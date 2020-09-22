Quantcast
Connect with us

Romney dashes hopes with announcement Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should receive senate vote

Published

6 mins ago

on

Mitt Romney speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney told reporters on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus far only two Republicans have been willing to block a vote for Trump’s nominee based on McConnell’s principle he outlined in 2016.

Romney voted to remove Trump from office during the impeachment vote in February. He now think’s it’s acceptable for that same president to confirm a new justice while people are voting for a new persident.

The late justice had requested that her seat be filled by the person who wins on Nov. 3.

Read Romney’s statement and the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Romney dashes hopes with announcement Trump’s Supreme Court nominee should receive senate vote

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has said that he will confirm whomever President Donald Trump chooses for the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He will also support the candidate being jammed through the Senate as quickly as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wishes.

“I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney told reporters on Tuesday.

Thus far only two Republicans have been willing to block a vote for Trump's nominee based on McConnell's principle he outlined in 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump staffer outlines how the president undermined his own task force’s pandemic response

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In a new interview with NBC News scheduled to air on Tuesday night, Mike Pence's former top Homeland Security aide Olivia Troye excoriated President Donald Trump and the administration for their failures to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Trump, claimed Troye, is "undermining" his own public health experts, especially with events like the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where masks were not enforced and social distancing not required. Following that rally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for coronavirus, and GOP businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although it is not definitive that they contracted it at the rally.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.

The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.

"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"

Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE