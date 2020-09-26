Ron Paul hospitalized after medical incident
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron Paul, the former Republican congressman from southeast Texas and presidential candidate, was hospitalized Friday after suffering an apparent medical incident while speaking during a video livestream.Following reports that the 85-year-old was admitted to a Texas hospital for “precautionary reasons,” Paul tweeted a photo from his hospital bed.“Message from Ron Paul: ‘I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,’” the tweet read.Video posted on Twitter showed Paul interviewing a guest on video when his speech began to slur and his words became garbled.Paul unsuccessfully ran f…
