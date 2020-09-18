Quantcast
Rosh Hashanah services interrupted by death of the first Jewish woman on the Supreme Court

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (screengrab)

The death of the first Jewish woman on the U.S. Supreme Court interrupted Rosh Hashanah services on Friday evening.

“On Friday, Jewish people around the country celebrating Rosh Hashanah were stunned to learn that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a prominent member of their own tribe, had died,” the HuffPost reported. “People received alerts, Zoom messages and announcements from their rabbis about Ginsburg Friday night.”

While many people were saddened by the passing of the iconic jurist, Twitter user Leora Horwitz noted a silver lining.


