Rosh Hashanah services interrupted by death of the first Jewish woman on the Supreme Court
The death of the first Jewish woman on the U.S. Supreme Court interrupted Rosh Hashanah services on Friday evening.
“On Friday, Jewish people around the country celebrating Rosh Hashanah were stunned to learn that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a prominent member of their own tribe, had died,” the HuffPost reported. “People received alerts, Zoom messages and announcements from their rabbis about Ginsburg Friday night.”
While many people were saddened by the passing of the iconic jurist, Twitter user Leora Horwitz noted a silver lining.
There is a Jewish tradition that the most righteous die on the eve of Rosh Hashanah (the very end of the year) – that is, in their year to pass, they were given as much of it as possible. #RIPRuthBaderGinsburg; her memory will be a blessing for generations.
— Leora Horwitz (@leorahorwitzmd) September 19, 2020