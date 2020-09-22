Rouhani says next US leader must cede to Iran demands
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Tuesday that the next US leader must accept Tehran’s demands, ruling out compromise as Donald Trump vies for reelection.
“We are not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy,” Rouhani said in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly.
“Any US administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation.”
Tensions have soared between the United States and Iran under Trump, who pulled out of a nuclear accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama and slapped sweeping sanctions on the country.
Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in November 3 elections, staunchly backed the 2015 nuclear deal but some experts around him believe he has leverage to renegotiate it rather than simply rejoin it.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday also ruled out any renegotiation of the 2015 accord, which he had brokered over exhaustive talks with his then counterpart John Kerry.
“The United States can impose neither negotiations nor war on us. Life is hard under sanctions. However, harder, is life without independence,” Rouhani said.
“And for the world: Today is the time to say ‘no’ to bullying and arrogance.
“The era of dominance and hegemony is long over. Our nations and children deserve a better and safer world based on the rule of law.”
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
McConnell: ‘We have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday described the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice as both an obligation and a choice for the Senate.
At a press briefing, McConnell responded to questions of hypocrisy in the wake of his decision to push forward with confirming a justice in an election year despite the fact that he had not done so under President Barack Obama.
"Early polls show a majority of Americans disagree with your approach," one reporter explained to the Senate leader. "They want you to wait. Does that give you pause?"
"Well, as all of us have pointed out, we have an obligation under the Constitution, should we choose to take advantage of it," McConnell replied, "with a president of the same party as the Senate to advance the nomination."
Breaking Banner
Fox News host melts down in all-caps rant about breaking up Texas and Florida to ‘own the libs’
Fox News host Mark Levin melted down in an all-caps rant about some of the strategies that Democrats are considering after Republicans announced that they won’t comply with their own rule about appointing Supreme Court justices ahead of a presidential election.
Levin's first threat from Sen. Chuck Schumer (R-NY) is that if Democrats "pack the courts" then Republicans will do the same thing when they're next in power.
"NOTE TO CHUCK SCHUMER: IF YOU SHOULD WIN THE SENATE MAJORITY AND ADD SEATS TO THE SUPREME COURT, THEN WE SHALL ADD FURTHER SEATS WHEN WE RETURN TO THE MAJORITY AND PACK THEM WITH CONSTITUTIONALISTS," said Levin.
Breaking Banner
Over 20K Christians sign petition calling on Catholic group to rescind award for Bill Barr
A petition put forth by the Christian group Faithful America is urging the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast to cancel a planned award of Attorney General Bill Barr, Newsweek reports.
The petition was signed by over 20,000 Christians, calling Barr's record an example of "unjust, corrupt authoritarianism." As of this writing, the petition has garnered almost 21,000 signatures.