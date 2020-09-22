Rouhani says next US leader must cede to Iran demands

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Tuesday that the next US leader must accept Tehran’s demands, ruling out compromise as Donald Trump vies for reelection.

“We are not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy,” Rouhani said in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly.

“Any US administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation.”

Tensions have soared between the United States and Iran under Trump, who pulled out of a nuclear accord negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama and slapped sweeping sanctions on the country.

Joe Biden, Trump’s rival in November 3 elections, staunchly backed the 2015 nuclear deal but some experts around him believe he has leverage to renegotiate it rather than simply rejoin it.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday also ruled out any renegotiation of the 2015 accord, which he had brokered over exhaustive talks with his then counterpart John Kerry.

“The United States can impose neither negotiations nor war on us. Life is hard under sanctions. However, harder, is life without independence,” Rouhani said.

“And for the world: Today is the time to say ‘no’ to bullying and arrogance.

“The era of dominance and hegemony is long over. Our nations and children deserve a better and safer world based on the rule of law.”

© 2020 AFP