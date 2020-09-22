‘Rubber stamp’ Lindsey Graham scorched for announcing ‘we’ve got the votes to confirm’ unnamed Trump SCOTUS nominee

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is under fire for announcing he has enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court – days before the president will announce who the nominee is.

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg [sic] replacement before the election, we’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election,” Graham said on Fox News Monday night.

“We’re going to have a process that you’ll be proud of,” Chairman Graham angrily told Fox News host and unofficial Trump advisor Sean Hannity. “We’ve got the votes to confirm the judge – the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”

Lindsey Graham says he will not be intimidated and then begs for donations pic.twitter.com/t0KPnWZFct — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 22, 2020

Many expressed outrage, especially since Graham promised to not hold confirmation hearings for any Supreme Court nominee during an election year.

Nice “vetting” process. Very responsible. — Laurie C (@LaurieInPhilly) September 22, 2020

Lindsey Graham brags he has the votes to nominate anyone, sight unseen, to the Supreme Court and then asks for money for his floundering senate campaign. But the Supreme Court is non-partisan, right Judge Roberts? 🤦🏻‍♀️ The GOP has made a mockery of our constitution. https://t.co/JL7Mol3IBs — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 22, 2020

So Lindsey Graham says they have the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. Aren’t they supposed to get the nominee first, and then see if they have the votes? — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 22, 2020

They have the votes, before they have a nominee! That’s putting the cart before the horse’s ass.@LindseyGrahamSC Graham https://t.co/z9ZAFASAYE — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 22, 2020

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” says Graham, after flip-flopping from his pledge not to advance a Trump nominee in an election year. ⁦@npfandos⁩ https://t.co/DX4Ulbeg81 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 22, 2020

You have to love the Republican commitment to the constitutional process. Graham says they already “have the votes to confirm the justice.” They don’t know who the nominee is yet. Graham and the others have no plans to vet the nominee for the American people — just a rubber stamp https://t.co/Nrz5zVteC3 — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 22, 2020

Nice to see Lindsey Graham is so excited about Judge [Fill in the blank] that he says he’s got the Senate floor votes to approve the Supreme Court nomination. https://t.co/ETJw1ao7DP — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 22, 2020

Tonight would be a good night to follow @harrisonjaime. Let’s make @LindseyGrahamSC’s nightmare a reality. https://t.co/sdhF9FdP5q — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 22, 2020

The idea that a week of discomfort for Brett Kavanaugh was enough to get Lindsey Graham to abandon whatever withered principles he has left two years later is one of the funniest things I ever heard. https://t.co/BBANexpywe — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 21, 2020

