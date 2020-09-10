Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Running a white power message’: Trump criticized over ‘racist’ tweet

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Screen Grab)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared amazingly unaware that Bob Woodward had released audio from their 18 hours of interviews, but seized on the only defense available when a reporter handed it to him at a press conference.

The right wing echo chamber immediately upgraded to the new talking point: Trump lied about the deadly dangers of the coronavirus because he didn’t want to create panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward in March. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Trump’s entire campaign, as former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill said Wednesday evening, is about creating fear and panic.

“He is running a campaign based on fear and panic. All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in, or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city, that there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign.”

It took less than a day for the President to prove his claim he didn’t want to create panic was a lie.

“The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That’s where they are coming from. If I don’t win, America’s Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, ‘Friendly Protesters,'” he said epithetically Thursday morning in a racist 1950’s fear-mongering tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s almost as if he was telegraphing McCaskill’s condemnation and twisting it into as tweet.

So much for not wanting to panic people.

The Internet rose up in anger and mockery.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi schools Meghan McCain after she blames Pelosi and the media instead of Trump for lying about COVID

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Meghan McCain used Fox News talking points during Thursday's episode of "The View," to claim that Democrats and the media were just as much to blame as President Donald Trump for lying to Americans about COVID-19.

The show's first topic was about the recent tapes released by veteran reporter Bob Woodward for his upcoming book Rage, in which Trump says he intentionally downplayed the danger of the coronavirus to reduce panic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox pundit: I’ve been Trump’s friend for years – that’s why I believe he did slur fallen troops as losers

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

In an op-ed for Fox News published this Thursday, Judge Andrew Napolitano writes that he was appalled at the revelations inside a report from The Atlantic that said President Trump disparaged U.S. service members and war dead. At the same time, he wasn't surprised since he's been a friend of Trump's since 1987.

"To be Trump’s friend does not immunize one from Trump’s wrath," Napolitano writes. "On the contrary, he expects total loyalty, particularly from those in the media, and he will not hesitate to attack his friends publicly should he hear anything from them that displeases him."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Disgraced conservative Joe Arpaio welcomes furries to Arizona — and had no idea what it meant

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is doing what he can to help President Donald Trump win his state in November, but he took some time out of that to welcome the furry convention to Arizona, said the Arizona Republic.

In a video announcement posted Wednesday, Arpaio sent his well-wishes.

"Hey, good luck organizing the Arizona Furry convention," Arpaio said in the video. He mispronounces it "fury," however, indicating he didn't know what a "furry" was.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image