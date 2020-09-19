Russian expansion? Venus appears to be a target
Everybody wants to rule the world, claims Tears for Fears, but Russia has set its sights beyond Earth.Dmitry Rogozin, the director of Roscosmos — a Russian-run cosmonaut and aerospace research corporation — indicated earlier this week that his nation is organizing an intragalactic mission to Venus, reported TASS.“We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind,” asserted Rogozin. “Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030.”The second planet from the sun, also referred to as Earth’s twin, is — on a go…
Trump says America mourns ‘titan of the law’ Ginsburg
President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "titan of the law" whose legal expertise and historic decisions inspired generations of Americans.
"Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law" who was "renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court," Trump said in a statement.
"Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds," he added.
"May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world."
Supreme Court: Final arbiter of justice in the United States
In a cavernous building across from the US Capitol, the Supreme Court sits as the final arbiter on fundamental American legal matters, which can include minority and LGBTQ rights, racism, the death penalty and electoral controversies.
Created under Article III of the Constitution, the court consists of a chief justice and eight associate justices -- all of whom are appointed for life.
The death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, anchor of the court's liberal faction, could give President Donald Trump a chance to lock in a conservative majority for decades to come.
Though Democratic challenger for the White House Joe Biden has warned the president has no right to name a successor so close to the November 3 election, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a vote on a Trump nominee to take Ginsburg's place.
US Supreme Court justices and their political leanings
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg brings the number of justices on the US Supreme Court down from nine to eight, pending the selection of her successor.The court is the final arbiter on questions concerning US federallaw, and thus the justices' political opinions on controversial topics have a major impact on the country.The eight justices, listed here in order from the political left to the political right, are:SONIA SOTOMAYOR, 66, fights for underrepresented parts of society andtries to defend unpopular plaintiffs.ELENA KAGAN, 60, along with Sonia Sotomayor, is seen as being on theleft end of... (more…)