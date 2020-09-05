Sarah Sanders calls Trump admin colleague a ‘liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew’ in memoir: report

On Saturday, Business Insider reported that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasts one of her former colleagues as a “liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,” in her memoir.

“In ‘Speaking for Myself: Faith Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,’ Sanders describes former White House communications team colleague Josh Raffel as ‘a liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,'” reported Ashley Collman. “Despite being ‘pretty much his total opposite,’ Sanders, born in Hope, Arkansas, says she grew to love Raffel during their time working together.”

“During his time working at the White House, Raffel was the spokesperson for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” said the report. “He left the White House in 2018, returning to his work as a senior vice president of Hiltzik Strategies and head of marketing and communications at Blumhouse Productions.”

