Sarah Sanders says Trump isn’t planning to leave: ‘I don’t think he expects to need any transfer of power’
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is not planning for a peaceful transfer of power because he expects to win.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.
“We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster,” he remarked. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”
Sanders appeared on Fox News and was asked about the president’s comments.
“I think the president feels like many American, that it’s not going to matter because he’s going to win on election day and he’ll be serving another four years,” Sanders opined. “So, I don’t think he expects to need to have any type of transfer of power.”
According to Sanders, many Americans “will question that final result” because of the increased use of mail-in ballots.
When the conversation turned to the upcoming debate, the former White House press secretary attacked the media.
“I think if Joe Biden doesn’t fall asleep on stage, the media will declare him the winner regardless of how well the president does,” Sanders insisted.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Republicans call out Trump’s comments on refusing to leave peacefully — but never mention him by name
Several Republican lawmakers on Thursday seemingly called out President Donald Trump for refusing to say if he'd allow for a peaceful transfer of power -- but none of them actually mentioned the president by name.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first out of the gate on Wednesday night, when he tweeted that "any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable."
He was followed on Thursday morning by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who more opaquely said that "as we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election" and "at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President."
Trump calls on Biden to drop out over Hunter allegations his own Senate allies failed to prove
On Thursday, in a radio interview, President Donald Trump once again promoted unsubstantiated corruption allegations about Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine — and urged Joe Biden to "leave the campaign" because he "was in on it."
Trump's remarks come just after his allies in the Senate, led by Homeland Security chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI), released the results of a highly partisan investigation into the Hunter Biden allegations. That report claimed the business dealings were "problematic" but failed to find any evidence that they influenced U.S. foreign policy.