Saudi scraps death sentences over Khashoggi murder, jails 8
A Saudi court Monday overturned five death sentences over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in a final ruling that jailed eight defendants to between seven and 20 years, state media reported.
“Five of the convicts were given 20 years in prison and another three were jailed for 7-10 years,” the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a spokesman for the public prosecutor.
None of the defendants were named in what was described as the final court ruling on the killing which had sparked an international outcry.
The family’s pardon spared the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the 2018 murder in a December court ruling, which was lambasted by human rights groups after two top aides to the crown prince were exonerated.
Khashoggi — a royal family insider turned critic — was killed and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Khashoggi, a 59-year-old critic of the crown prince, was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His remains have not been found.
Riyadh has described the murder as a “rogue” operation, but both the CIA and a United Nations special envoy have directly linked Prince Mohammed to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.
2020 Election
DeJoy regrets ‘if’ employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing "regret" after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.
2020 Election
Here’s why Cory Gardner and other GOP senators are still ‘all-in for Trump’ — even if it costs them the election
Recent polls have not been looking good for Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is trailing his Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, by 9%, according to Morning Consult as well as Public Policy Polling. Trumpism is not serving Gardner well, begging the question: why is the Colorado Republican doubling down on his support of President Donald Trump even though it appears likely to cost him the election? Never Trump conservative journalist Jonathan V. Last answers that question in an article published in The Bulwark over Labor Day Weekend. And Last’s explanation applies not only to Gardner, but also, to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and other incumbent GOP senators in swing states who refuse to say a word against the president.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s counter-intel vulnerabilities are greater than any president in modern history: Peter Strzok
In an MSNBC interview with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, host Hallie Jackson addressed the strong language Strzok uses in his tell-all book about the investigation into President Donald Trump.
Calling it the most "urgent" election in his life, Strzok said, "President Trump's counter-intelligence vulnerabilities are greater than any president in modern history." He qualified it by saying that it wasn't an exaggeration.
He explained that it goes back to President Donald Trump "fighting tooth and nail" to prevent the release of information like his taxes and financial documents. "There is something there that he doesn't want out," said Strzok.