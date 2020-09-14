Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth
The atmosphere of Venus contains traces of phosphine gas — which on Earth can be attributed to living organisms — scientists said on Monday, in a fresh insight into conditions on our nearest planetary neighbor.
Conditions on Venus are often described as hellish with daytime temperatures hot enough to melt lead and an atmosphere comprised almost entirely of carbon dioxide.
A team of experts used telescopes in Hawaii and Chile’s Atacama Desert to observe Venus’ upper cloud deck, around 60 kilometers (45 miles) from the surface.
They detected traces of phosphine, a flammable gas that on Earth often occurs from the breakdown of organic matter.
Writing in Nature Astronomy, the team stressed the presence of phosphine did not prove the presence of life on Venus.
However, as the clouds swirling about its broiling surface are highly acidic and therefore destroy phosphine very quickly, the research did show that something was creating it anew.
The researchers conducted several modeling calculations in a bid to explain the new phosphine production.
They concluded that their research provided evidence “for anomalous and unexplained chemistry” on Venus.
Lead author Jane Greaves, from Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy told AFP that the presence of phosphine alone was not proof of life on Earth’s nextdoor neighbor.
“I don’t think we can say that — even if a planet was abundant in phosphorus, it might lack something else important to life — some other element, or conditions might be too hot, too dry,” she said.
Greaves added that it was the first time phosphine had been found on a rocky planet other than Earth.
– ‘Exciting’ –
Reacting to the study, Alan Duffy, an astronomer from Swinburne University and Lead Scientist of The Royal Institution of Australia, said it while it was tempting to believe that the phosphine was produced by lifeforms, “we have to rule out all possible other non-biological means of producing it”.
He called the finding “one of the most exciting signs of the possible presence of life beyond Earth I have ever seen”.
Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, which has conducted several fly-bys of Venus, called Monday’s research “intriguing”.
Venus, which rotates in the opposite direction to Earth and where a day lasts 243 times longer, is a subject of intense interest among astronomers.
It is so close and of such similar size to our home planet that some experts believe it serves as a warning of the dangers of runaway climate change.
Previous studies have unearthed tantalizing clues suggesting Venus has active volcanoes, including signs of recent lava flows.
© 2020 AFP
DeJoy boosted his donations to GOP campaigns when postmaster general job opened up: report
As soon as the job for Postmaster General opened up, Louis DeJoy ticked up his donations to GOP political campaigns, according to written testimony to Congress from Lisa Graves, the executive director of the watchdog group True North Research.
"In the 2019-2020 cycle, DeJoy has given more than $1.5 million to GOP candidates and campaigns, the bulk of which has gone to aid Trump’s 2020 election strategy, Graves said. The sum includes nearly $80,000 to aid GOP Senate races since last December, when the former Postmaster General announced she would resign," Bloomberg reports.
According to Graves, this level of partisanship "undermines public trust in the Postal Service as an institution."
‘A deer doesn’t look like a human’: Family of South Dakota Republican’s victim demands justice
When South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported that he "hit a deer," what he actually hit was 55-year-old Joe Boever and his family are demanding answers.
According to the Rapid City Journal, details are thin after Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SC) briefed the public on the hit-and-run incident where the attorney general struck a person on his way back from a Republican Party event around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A release from the Department of Public Safety doesn't say if Ravnsborg stopped his car to confirm that he hit a deer, look at the damage to his car.
Bloomberg News reported that Ravnsborg swears that he wasn't drinking at the event and he called 911 immediately after hitting the man.
Gulf of Mexico storm Sally now a Cat 1 hurricane
Tropical storm Sally has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, meteorologists said Monday, and is threatening the southern US coastal states of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Sally was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour and was located 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, at 1600 GMT.
The slow-moving storm was heading in a west-northwesterly direction at six mph and was expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, said Sally could impact the southeast part of the state and told residents to be prepared.