Scientists find world’s oldest sperm in Myanmar amber
A team of paleontologists have discovered what they believe is the world’s oldest animal sperm, frozen 100 million years ago inside a tiny crustacean in tree resin in Myanmar.
The oldest known examples of fossilized animal sperm were previously a mere 17 million years old, according to the team of experts led by Wang He of the Chinese Academy of Science in Nanjing.
The sperm was found inside an ostracod — a type of crustacean that has existed for 500 million years and can be found in many oceans today, they said in a paper published on Wednesday in the Royal Society’s Proceedings journal.
They were found in the body of a female specimen, indicating that she must have been fertilized shortly before being trapped in amber, the experts said.
The individual sperms were described as “giants”, measuring up to 4.6 times the size of the body of the male.
“This is equivalent to about 7.30 meters in a 1.70-meter human, so it requires a lot of energy to produce them,” Renate Matzke-Karasz of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, co-author of the study, told AFP.
The ostracod was also a new species that the scientists have named “Myanmarcypris hui”.
– ‘Eureka moment’ –
Fossilized shells of ostracods are common but finding a specimen with “soft parts” is rare, the experts said.
During the Cretaceous period around 145 to 66 million years ago, the ostracods in question probably lived in the coastal waters of present-day Myanmar where they became trapped in a blob of tree resin.
The tiny creatures are less than a millimeter long but the scientists made 3-D reconstructions of them to observe them more closely, leading to what Wang described as “one of those special Eureka moments in a researcher’s life”.
As well as the sperm, the reconstructions also showed the distinctive muscular sperm pumps and penises (two of each) that male ostracods use to inseminate the females.
Most males in the animal world including humans produce tens of millions of tiny sperm cells, but ostracods are different — for them, it’s all about quality over quantity.
There are several conflicting theories about the evolutionary value of such giant sperms.
“For example, experiments have shown that in one group, a high degree of competition between males can lead to a longer sperm life, while in another group, a low degree of competition also led to a longer sperm life,” said Matzke-Karasz.
“To show that using giant sperms in reproduction is not an extinction-doomed extravagance of evolution, but a serious long-term advantage for the survival of a species, we need to know when they first appeared.”
Scientists have been researching the amber of Myanmar for decades, finding all kinds of frozen treasures including frogs, snakes and a feathered dinosaur tail.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Does he understand what a fact is?’ Bob Woodward questions Trump’s perception of reality
Bob Woodward questioned whether President Donald Trump was even capable of grappling with reality, after spending hours speaking to him about the coronavirus and other important topics.
The veteran journalist appeared Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he discussed his new book, "Rage," that reveals the president lied about the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I mean, as you pointed out, he always was telling me, and eventually, telling the public, that he played this down, and last night he's saying he played it up," Woodward said.
Woodward wondered whether the president actually understood the difference between his own lies and the truth.
Breaking Banner
Michael Cohen reveals Trump’s ‘biggest fear’ about having his tax returns released in CNN interview
President Donald Trump's former personal attorney told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has much to fear about having his tax returns released.
During an interview to promote his new book, titled "Disloyal," Cohen was asked by Camerota why Trump is so reluctant to release his tax returns despite pledging for years to make them public.
Cohen replied that, for one thing, they would reveal Trump isn't nearly as rich as he pretends to be.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Bob Woodward reveals Trump’s ‘monumental, catastrophic leadership failure’
Bob Woodward lamented President Donald Trump's "monumental, catastrophic leadership failure" in the face of the coronavirus threat.
The veteran journalist appeared Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he discussed the reporting for his new book, "Rage," that reveals the president understood but downplayed the threat from the coronavirus.
"What is really shocking to me, and I think shocking to people who have looked at this, is that he knew it was airborne, that it was going to be a serious situation back in January," Woodward said. "The key to understanding this, for me, was let me take you to that scene of Jan. 28 in the Oval Office, when his national security adviser Robert O'Brien says, the virus will be the biggest threat, the biggest national security threat you will face as president and then the deputy, Matt Pottinger, stepped in and provided specifics.