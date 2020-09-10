Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Seems like a lynch-mob’: Trump supporter accused of putting a ‘bounty’ on Black veteran in Texas

Published

7 mins ago

on

Trump supporter and Andrae Blissett. (Screenshots)

Social media posts connected to a pro-Trump event in Texas have singled out four Black men, which some are seeing as a death threat, NewsWest9 reports.

“The intention is hurt,” said Air Force veteran Andrae Blissett, who is featured in the post. “It is a threat. In my view this is the same as putting a bounty out on somebody.”

The post featured pictures of the four men and warns that people need to be on the lookout for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trust me it might be best to be strapped,” the post’s caption read. “But, we can’t let guys like this stop any of us.”

Blissett says he has no idea why he was targeted, since he has no connection to the “Trump Train” event.

The New Braunfels Police are now investigating the post.

“When you have picture of black men circulating on the internet saying to ‘be strapped’ and look out for them, it almost seems like a lynch-mob connotation,” said Jessica Edwards, who is part of the city’s diversity task force.

The Trump supporter who posted the controversial image said in a Facebook post that he had apologized to Blissett.

ADVERTISEMENT

“i did make a mistake with only one person in the pic and that was Andrea . I’ve sent him a message of apology. And have ask a mutual friend to send the message to him as well because I was blocked from his page. I will admit if I’m wrong about something. All I wanted to do was let a group of ppl know they could have problems with these guys. That was it. And to watch their six because these guys where mad about some BS that happened at a Trump train run with a guy that had a blm sigh under his truck [sic],” he wrote.

Watch NewsWest9’s report on the story below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Seems like a lynch-mob’: Trump supporter accused of putting a ‘bounty’ on Black veteran in Texas

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Social media posts connected to a pro-Trump event in Texas have singled out four Black men, which some are seeing as a death threat, NewsWest9 reports.

"The intention is hurt," said Air Force veteran Andrae Blissett, who is featured in the post. "It is a threat. In my view this is the same as putting a bounty out on somebody."

The post featured pictures of the four men and warns that people need to be on the lookout for them.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence busted for ‘flat-out lie’ defending Trump from Woodward tapes: ‘You are complicit’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence spent Thursday morning cleaning up President Donald Trump's stated admission to reporter Bob Woodward that he had intentionally downplayed the coronavirus pandemic.

The vice president appeared on Fox News, where he insisted the president had projected leadership and confidence, and then posted on Twitter that Trump had shut down the U.S. economy to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is important to remember that President @realDonaldTrump shut down the entire American economy to put the health of America first," Pence tweeted.

"Along the way, what the American people saw was a President who was projecting the kind of leadership and the kind of confidence in the American people and all of our healthcare experts, doctors and nurses that you would expect from a President in a challenging time like this," the vice president added, posting a link to his Fox News appearance.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Running a white power message’: Trump criticized over ‘racist’ tweet

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared amazingly unaware that Bob Woodward had released audio from their 18 hours of interviews, but seized on the only defense available when a reporter handed it to him at a press conference.

The right wing echo chamber immediately upgraded to the new talking point: Trump lied about the deadly dangers of the coronavirus because he didn’t want to create panic.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward in March. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Continue Reading
 
 