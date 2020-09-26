Senate Dems blast ‘corrupt’ nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: ‘This entire process is illegitimate’

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court — and Democrats were livid.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) linked the nomination to the Affordable Care Act and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of a pandemic,” Schumer wrote. “Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, ripped the nomination for coming so close to the election.

“No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled this close to a presidential election. The Senate shouldn’t consider any nominee until the American people have spoken and the next president has been inaugurated,” Feinstein wrote.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is the Senate’s most experienced prosecutor, said, “I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate and will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Here’s what other Senate Democrats were saying about the nomination:

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court is the product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people. Alongside her dangerous, ultra-conservative record, she’s not fit to serve on the Supreme Court. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2020

If you don’t trust Republicans with your health care you shouldn’t trust them to fill a Supreme Court seat. If Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, millions of Americans will be left without health care in the middle of a pandemic. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 26, 2020

I’ve said from the beginning that Senator McConnell should follow his own precedent from 2016: This vacancy should be filled by the winner of the ongoing election. I intend to follow that precedent and will not support anyone’s confirmation until we know the election results. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 26, 2020

Donald Trump's nominee is a direct threat to the Affordable Care Act, reproductive choice, and so many other liberties we hold sacred. We can't be silent as he tries to rush a Supreme Court Justice through the Senate. The American people deserve to have their voices heard. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 26, 2020

1. This entire process is illegitimate. 2. We knew that anyone on Trump’s list would represent a grave threat to Roe & ACA—including Barrett. Now GOP Senators will have to decide if they are truly willing to take away millions' rights & health care in the middle of a pandemic. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 26, 2020

We are barely 1 month away from Election Day. There is no honor or fairness in the way @senatemajldr and @POTUS are rushing to fill this seat. There is no precedent in the history of our nation to fill a Supreme Court vacancy after July of a presidential election year. None. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 26, 2020

The Senate should not be considering a Supreme Court nomination before Inauguration Day. https://t.co/Ptc5O2Yf0K — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 26, 2020

Trump made a bargain in 2016: support him and he would let right-wing, pro-corporate groups hand-pick their favorites for the Supreme Court. Trump has dutifully pulled all his nominees’ names straight off the extremist-approved list. https://t.co/qKvfgbpsIw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 26, 2020

It doesn’t matter who the Supreme Court nominee is; it matters who’s behind this pick. And the answer is special interests out to capture our courts. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 26, 2020

Americans need Supreme Court Justices who will protect the rights of all Americans, and deliver equal justice for all. Judge Barrett’s record of opposing the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights for women is why I oppose her nomination to the Supreme Court. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) September 26, 2020

It is clear why Republicans have reversed their position from 2016—they want to use the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA. What’s at stake with this nomination is the fate of affordable, quality health care and pre-existing conditions protections for millions of Americans. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 26, 2020

My statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/9R7tbsJ5FL — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) September 26, 2020

Pres. Trump's nom. of Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before she's even buried is a raw power grab to reshape the Court in a thinly veiled attempt to deprive millions of healthcare & unravel their constitutional rights.

#RBG would have dissented. We should too. Comment here: pic.twitter.com/OJj6OoqzTV — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 26, 2020

Regardless of the nominee, I believe there aren’t different sets of rules for Democrats and Republicans, and we must follow McConnell’s precedent: giving the American people a voice in this selection by filling the vacancy when the next President is sworn in, no matter who it is. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 26, 2020

My statement on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett: pic.twitter.com/ejK0afp2TC — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 26, 2020

In NH & across our country, the election is underway, and the millions of Americans voting should decide who will select the next nominee to the Supreme Court. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/7IcrnpQKYP — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) September 26, 2020

We are in a pandemic and should be working to pass a relief bill. Instead, Republicans want to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court to help them strike the Affordable Care Act, gut voting rights, civil rights, and take away every woman’s right to reproductive choice. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 26, 2020

I cannot support a Supreme Court nominee who would rip health care away from tens of millions, undermine the rights of workers and do the bidding of large corporations. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 26, 2020

President Trump has told us repeatedly what he wants in a justice: a jurist who above anything else is committed to gutting health care through the courts and ending safe, legal abortion in the United States of America. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 26, 2020

Make no mistake, a vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who meets President Trump’s tests is a vote to take away people’s health care and vital rights. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 26, 2020

It is already clear the American people see straight through President Trump and the Senate GOP's brazenly hypocritical rush to fill this seat as people are already casting their ballots in an election that’s just 38 days away. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 26, 2020

I’m going to do all I can to fulfill Justice Ginsburg’s last wish, and I call on people in Washington state and across the country: raise your voice against this nomination so powerfully that President Trump and his party will have no choice but to listen. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 26, 2020

This is nothing less than a cynical power grab in the midst of an election in which they fear that the will of the American people can ultimately end their reign. And this nominee is nothing more than a knowing pawn in their scheme. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 26, 2020

The American people deserve—and rightly expect—a voice in this process. They must speak up with their voices and their votes. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 26, 2020

With voting already underway in half the states in our presidential election and in the midst of a global pandemic that has infected 7 million Americans, we should not be proceeding with a nomination to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. https://t.co/IFhf0bKUVK — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) September 26, 2020

We need to be clear-eyed about what’s at stake. President Trump pledged that his nominee will strike down the Affordable Care Act, and just one week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that seeks to do just that. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) September 26, 2020

She will vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act after being rushed on the Supreme Court in time to hear the case on November 10. Millions of Americans will lose their health care – catastrophic in the middle of a pandemic. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2020

Senate Republicans have gone back on their word about confirming a Supreme Court justice in an election year and disrespected the final, fervent wish of Justice Ginsburg to not be replaced until a new president is installed. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2020

I oppose her nomination and will fight to deny her a lifetime position on the United States Supreme Court, and in doing so, will tell the American people the danger she poses to hard-won rights. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2020

Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives—real people—in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when & how to have a family. I’m fighting for them. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to health care, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, & expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020