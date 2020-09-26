Quantcast
Senate Dems blast ‘corrupt’ nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: ‘This entire process is illegitimate’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court — and Democrats were livid.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) linked the nomination to the Affordable Care Act and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of a pandemic,” Schumer wrote. “Democrats are fighting for Americans’ health care.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, ripped the nomination for coming so close to the election.

“No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled this close to a presidential election. The Senate shouldn’t consider any nominee until the American people have spoken and the next president has been inaugurated,” Feinstein wrote.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is the Senate’s most experienced prosecutor, said, “I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate and will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Here’s what other Senate Democrats were saying about the nomination:

