Quantcast
Connect with us

Several powerful Southern Baptists are dropping ‘Southern’ from their name — here’s why

Published

4 mins ago

on

Southern Baptist Convention president J.D. Greear (Facebook photo).

Some leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention have dropped the word “Southern” from their title because they worry it will be associated with the SBC’s past support for slavery in the United States.

The Washington Post reports that convention president J.D. Greear says that more leaders are increasingly adopting the name “Great Commission Baptists,” in recognition of the fact that the original SBC was formed after a split with Northern American Baptists over the issue of slavery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Lord Jesus was not a White Southerner but a brown-skinned Middle Eastern refugee,” he told the Post. “Every week we gather to worship a savior who died for the whole world, not one part of it. What we call ourselves should make that clear.”

He also said that the name change offered Baptists a chance to break from the past and redefine themselves in the modern world.

“We as Baptists want to be defined by 2025, not by 1845,” he said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Really scary’: Former UK ambassador fears America will soon descend into political violence

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.

Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.

“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Several powerful Southern Baptists are dropping ‘Southern’ from their name — here’s why

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Some leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention have dropped the word "Southern" from their title because they worry it will be associated with the SBC's past support for slavery in the United States.

The Washington Post reports that convention president J.D. Greear says that more leaders are increasingly adopting the name "Great Commission Baptists," in recognition of the fact that the original SBC was formed after a split with Northern American Baptists over the issue of slavery.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Feds ‘very concerned’ about serious side effect in AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine trial

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to follow British regulators in resuming a coronavirus vaccine trial that was halted when a participant suffered spinal cord damage, even as the National Institutes of Health has launched an investigation of the case.

“The highest levels of NIH are very concerned,” said Dr. Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director and a leader of viral research at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, an NIH division. “Everyone’s hopes are on a vaccine, and if you have a major complication the whole thing could get derailed.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image