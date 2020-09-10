Share of young adults living with parents higher now than Great Depression: Pew poll
More young adults are living with at least one parent than at any point in documented American history, including the end of the Great Depression, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center.The share of 18- to 29-year-olds living at home has increased from 47% in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic, to 52% in July, the poll found. In those five months, 2.6 million young Americans have moved back in with mom and dad.The 5 percentage-point bounce in five months of 2020 is equal to the increase seen in the decade that spanned most of the Great Depression. From 1930 to 1940, the share…
2020 Election
Michigan may remove 500,000 from voting rolls — but not before Nov. 3
DETROIT — Roughly 500,000 absentee ballot applications were returned to the Michigan Bureau of Elections between May and August for reasons that included that the individuals had since died or moved, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office.Benson has been criticized for the May mailing to 7.7 million qualified voters in Michigan because some applications went to people who had long since moved or died.But the Detroit Democrat has maintained in the months after the mailing that the returned applications would help to guide efforts to clean up the state’s voter rolls of transient... (more…)
US professor who posed as black woman quits university
Washington (AFP) - A white US university professor who lied for years about being black has quit her job at George Washington University in the capital Washington, the school said Wednesday."Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately," the university said on its Twitter account.Krug -- a history professor focusing on Africa -- said she had been pretending to be black "for the better part" of her adult life."I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I ... (more…)
COVID-19
South Dakota governor calls reports of 250,000 coronavirus cases linked to Sturgis rally ‘made up’
The Republican governor of South Dakota is disputing the number of coronavirus cases that stemmed from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August and called a report that at least 250,000 cases were tied to the event “made up.”So far one death has been traced to the rally, but if a new study is any indication, that number should skyrocket.In a new study from Germany’s Institute of Labor Economics (IZA), the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is described as a super-spreader event after 400,000 bikers rumbled into the small South Dakota town and crowded into bars and restaurants for 10 days.The study “extrap... (more…)