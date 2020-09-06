Quantcast
Connect with us

‘She was doing her job’: Fox News host slams Trump for trying to ‘cancel’ veteran military reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

Howard Kurtz appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday came to the defense of network correspondent Jennifer Griffin after President Donald Trump called for her to be fired because she confirmed details of a report claiming that he disparaged military veterans.

On his Fox News Sunday program, Kurtz hosted a panel discussion about the drawbacks of anonymous sources in response to The Atlantic‘s report on Trump’s alleged troubling view of soldiers and veterans. Kurtz noted that the report had been confirmed in part by Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump has called for Jennifer Griffin to be fired,” Kurtz explained. “This is one of the fairest, most conscientious reporters on the planet, a former war correspondent, has done this throughout administrations. And she wasn’t offering opinion. She was doing her job.”

“It was fine for the president to attack the story,” he added. “But he really needs trying to stop trying to cancel journalists based on reporting he doesn’t like.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump Postmaster DeJoy accused by former employees of major campaign donation violations: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been accused of forcing employees at his North Carolina company to make substantial contributions to Republican candidates and then reimbursing them for the expenditures with bonuses covering the amount and any taxes.

Those accusations are coming from, among others, a human resources executive who claims he had access to payroll records.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Military officials are discussing ‘disobeying unlawful’ orders over fears of what Trump might do: ex-Marine lawmaker

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

Speaking remotely with MSNBC's Alex Witt, Rep. Seth Mouton (D) -- who served in Iraq as a Marine -- criticized Donald Trump for his comments calling U.S. servicepeople "losers and suckers" and said dissatisfaction with the president is pervasive within the armed forces.

Asked by the host how past and present U.S. military members view the president, the moderate Massachusetts lawmaker was blunt.

"What have you heard from troops? " host Witt asked. "Those that are your constituent, veterans that have come home or those who you're in contact?"

"Well, I'm not going to speak for every veteran, but I can't tell you how many have reached out to me and said that they have discussions now in the military about what it means to disobey unlawful orders, because they fully expect them from the commander in chief," Mouton replied. "There are a lot of people, even inside the White House, who believe that he's going to try to get the military to keep him in power after he loses this election to Joe Biden."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘About to lose your job’: Nebraska man faces backlash for truck with obscenely racist ‘Trump 2020’ sign

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

A Trump supporter is facing backlash online after his truck was allegedly spotted with a racist Trump 2020 campaign message.

A photo of the "Trump 2020" sign was posted by Twitter user Ravi Mahapatra. The sign included a racist phrase followed by "Trump 2020."

In Lincoln, this evening pic.twitter.com/hAc6sHaGMj

— Ravi Mahapatra (@doctor_rpm) September 6, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image