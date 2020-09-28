Quantcast
Connect with us

She was so dedicated to the GOP she got an elephant tattoo — now she’s fleeing the party

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican woman wearing a MAGA hat. (melissamn / Shutterstock.com)

In an op-ed published at HuffPost this Monday, guest writer and lifelong Republican Allyson Reedy explains why she’s removing her Republican elephant tattoo that’s she’s had since she was 18-years-old.

Twenty-one years later, Reedy sees an all-time high deficit, beyond questionable extensions and abuses of federal power, astounding private sector corruption, “and a president who insults everyone who calls him out on his lies as fake, weak, nasty dummies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That little red-and-blue pachyderm represents something different today than it did at the end of the Clinton years,” she writes.

Reedy initially didn’t believe her party would pave the way for Donald Trump to reach the presidency. But she says she’s even more confused now then she was when he won in 2016.

“To me, Trump is about as un-Republican as someone can get. So why are we rallying around this guy?” she asks.

“He allowed unmarked federal agents to detain protesters in Portland, Oregon (someone should brief Trump on federalism). He convinced his fans that credible media outlets are the public’s greatest enemy, when our founding Republicans, or anyone with sense, will tell you that the media are the everyday citizen’s greatest weapon,” Reedy continues, later adding that increasingly, the GOP “represents overreaching government power, empty moral soapboxing, racism and a lack of regard for anyone who doesn’t fall in line with the powers that be.”

Read her full op-ed over at HuffPost.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ted Cruz gets flattened on The View after lashing out at Democrats amid huge COVID-19 outbreaks in Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

During an appearance on "The View" to promote his new book on Supreme Court justices, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was faced with questions about the coronavirus and the governors of Florida and Texas who allowed reopening despite the danger.

Cruz pivoted to blame Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY), saying that under his leadership far more people died.

Co-host Joy Behar shouted over Cruz as he filibustered that he was "deflecting,"

Whoopi Goldberg then cut in saying, "had the man who is running the country right now given us this information in January when he had it when we could have maybe done something a little differently, it might have worked differently. I wanted to point that out. It's not about who's, you know, whose people died more. People died, and they didn't have to."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign documents show effort to stop millions of Black voters by listing them as ‘deterrence’: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed to do more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln but internal documents from his 2016 campaign reportedly reveal that he saw them as a threat.

According to an upcoming report from Britain's Channel 4 news, the Trump campaign listed more than 3 million Black voters as "deterrence."

"Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ - to try to stop them voting in 2016," a tweet from the news network said on Monday.

View a preview of the report below.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘How dare you!’: The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shames Trump for not paying his fair share to America

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts began their Monday show talking about the revelations in President Donald Trump's taxes. Whoopi Goldberg recalled her mother, who was a teacher, sobbing as the IRS was harassing her about paying her taxes off.

"I'll tell you what's pissing me off," she began. "My mother when I was -- I told this story four years ago when he -- when we found out about [Trump's] $900,000 -- million dollar debt or whatever it was was forgiven and he said he was smart because he knew what the loopholes were, and I can think of my mother trying desperately every year to pay her taxes to the IRS, and the IRS coming after my mother because maybe she didn't -- she wasn't able to pay all of it, but she could pay some of it. And how they harassed her to make sure that she paid. And I remember her crying trying to figure out how to pay these taxes. I remember that she paid them out year after year because she didn't make all that much dough."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE