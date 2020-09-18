Quantcast
Connect with us

Shocking emails document Trump administration’s scheme to muzzle the CDC — and misinform Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

Health and Human Services Department spokesperson Michael Caputo (screengrab).

Emails obtained by The New York Times detail how Trump administration political appointees sought to silence the Centers for Disease Control during the coronavirus pandemic.

“On June 30, as the coronavirus was cresting toward its summer peak, Dr. Paul Alexander, a new science adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, composed a scathing two-page critique of an interview given by a revered scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the newspaper reported. “Dr. Anne Schuchat, a 32-year veteran of the C.D.C. and its principal deputy director, had appealed to Americans to wear masks and warned, ‘We have way too much virus across the country.’ But Dr. Alexander, a part-time assistant professor of health research methods, appeared sure he understood the coronavirus better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her aim is to embarrass the president,” Alexander argued because Dr. Schuchat had urged masks while speaking to Journal of the American Medical Association. “She is duplicitous.”

The emails make it look like the Trump appointees actually believed Trump’s spin on the pandemic.

“Dr. Alexander’s point-by-point assessment, broken into seven parts and forwarded by Mr. Caputo to Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the C.D.C. director, was one of several emails obtained by The New York Times that illustrate how Mr. Caputo and Dr. Alexander attempted to browbeat career officials at the C.D.C. at the height of the pandemic, challenging the science behind their public statements and attempting to silence agency staff,” the newspaper reported. “Far from hiding what they knew about the virus’s danger, as Bob Woodward’s new book contends President Trump was doing, the emails seem to indicate that aides in Washington were convinced of their own rosy prognostications, even as coronavirus infections were shooting skyward.”

“At the same time, Mr. Caputo moved to punish the C.D.C.’s communications team for granting interviews to NPR and attempting to help a CNN reporter reach him about a public-relations campaign. Current and former C.D.C. officials called it a five-month campaign of bullying and intimidation,” The Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That is not true’: MSNBC cuts away from Trump’s press briefing after he claims Biden is anti-vaccine

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

During a press briefing at the White House this Friday, President Trump touted the coronavirus vaccine currently in development, preemptively calling it “successful” and saying that it will save “millions of lives.”

While making his comments, Trump took a dig at Joe Biden, claiming he espouses "anti-vaccine theories" and he's "putting a lot of lives at risk" for "political reasons."

Trump's words prompted MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to cut away from the briefing and issue a fact check.

"Obviously there's no evidence of that -- that is not true," Mohyeldin said.

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Deranged’ Trump mocked for declaring himself ‘the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico‘

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.

https://twitter.com/SpiroAgnewGhost/status/1307038449871065091https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1307040059137425409https://twitter.com/seeMOUSErun/status/1307040584251645952https://twitter.com/robferdman/status/1307039655288856576https://twitter.com/GeigerNews/status/1307039321975918592https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1307039209266573312https://twitter.com/TimOBrien/status/1307038936909393920https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1307038329171578887

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

FBI chief on a ‘collision course’ with Trump because he’s too smart to ignore facts: Andrew McCabe

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pushed back on President Trump's recent claim that China poses a bigger threat to the U.S. election than Russia does --  a claim that is picking up steam amongst Trump administration officials.

According to McCabe, Trump's assessment is "to be expected," adding that current FBI Director Christopher Wray's opposite assessment is a sign that he'll "probably be in conflict with this president."

When asked by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar why the Trump administration is focused on China over Russia, McCabe said it's because they "don't like the narrative that Russia is doing in 2020 the same thing that they did in 2016."

Continue Reading
 
 