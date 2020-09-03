Shocking video shows car driving through crowd of protesters in Times Square — victim says it was NYPD

Violent backlash against racial justice activists continued on Thursday when video was posted to Twitter showing a car driving through protesters in Times Square.

The video begins with a calm scene as Black Lives Matter protesters march through New York City.

The scene quickly descended into chaos as a black car accelerated to plow through the peaceful crowd, with one victim reportedly saying the car was driven by New York Police Department officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMadwNYJSI — DataInput (@datainput) September 4, 2020

Pictured below: the hand of one of the protesters hit by the car in Times Square. His hand is braced and wrapped in a plastic bag. He says he saw police officers inside the car that hit him. pic.twitter.com/9Imlb3wjaQ — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 4, 2020

A car drove through the crowd at Times Square. Two people injured, but not seriously. Medics are attending. pic.twitter.com/C4ZmPBj6qo — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 4, 2020