Here are 6 details you need to know about Trump’s tax troubles
The New York Times on Sunday published a major report into US President Donald Trump’s federal income tax affairs, weeks ahead of the November 3 election when he hopes to win a second term.
Here are some of the allegations made by the paper, which said it had viewed tax data dating back 20 years.
— Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that the paper examined
— In 2017, after he became president in the 2016 election, his federal income tax bill was only $750
— He reduced his tax bill via a $72.9 million tax refund that is the subject of an Internal Revenue Service audit
— Many of his golf courses report losing large amounts of money
— Hundreds of millions of dollars in loans he personally guaranteed will soon be due for repayment
— He took tax deductions on residences, aircraft and $70,000 in hairstyling for television
