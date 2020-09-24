Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Six months of misery’: Conservatives turns on Texas GOP governor over coronavirus shutdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

Greg Abbott speaking at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

State Rep. Steve Toth, a Republican from The Woodlands, has withdrawn his support of Gov. Greg Abbott, arguing the GOP leader has “betrayed the trust of conservative Texans” over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout this crisis, you have shown an appalling lack of consistency, leadership, and concern for the small business owners that are the primary driver of the Texas economy,” Toth wrote in a letter to Abbott the lawmaker shared on social media Tuesday. “What started as 15 days to flatten the curve has turned into six months of misery to the small business owners of House District 15.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Toth, who is a member of the hardline Texas House Freedom Caucus, is the latest from that faction of the GOP to express disapproval with how Abbott has handled shutdowns to the state economy in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. As of Sept. 22, nearly 15,000 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died, though the number of daily new cases and hospitalizations have been trending down.

Various Republican lawmakers and other conservative activists have argued that Abbott has overused his emergency powers in responding to the pandemic and that his timelines for reopening parts of the economy are arbitrary and hurting businesses. Abbott has also faced pushback from many Democrats and local officials who say he moved too quickly to reopen.

“Having exhausted every attempt at persuasion,” Toth wrote, “I am writing to inform you of my decision to withdraw my support for your leadership as the elected Governor of the State of Texas.”

A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Throughout the pandemic, Toth hasn’t been shy to defy Abbott and his reopening orders. In May, Toth, along with state Rep. Briscoe Cain a Deer Park Republican and fellow member of the Freedom Caucus, broke state law by receiving haircuts — an act of civil disobedience they argued was designed to help make the case businesses should be allowed to operate as long as they follow precautions. Hair salons are now allowed to operate in the state, with some restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his letter, Toth wrote that the governor’s “own original guidelines … have made it impossible for these entrepreneurs to predict when they can reopen without restrictions” and suggested Abbott does not care “that many of them are likely to close and enter bankruptcy as you continue to wield your Emergency Declarations in an unprecedented way.”

“What has become clear that you have no plan for how and when to end this nightmare,” Toth wrote. “Stop using polling data to shape your response instead of using the ample downward data on hospitalizations and new infections.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Attorney General Bill Barr loses effort to block Andrew McCabe from suing for retaliatory firing

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe took over for James Comey when President Donald Trump fired him in 2018 but was eventually fired just hours before his retirement.

In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, McCabe alleged that the firing was retaliation after improper political interference by President Donald Trump.

"It was Trump's unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him," the complaint alleges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Appalling’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks Ruth Bader Ginsburg mourners for ‘vote him out’ chants

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

During a press conference at the White House this Thursday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the chorus of chants and boos that met President Trump as he paid his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin on the steps of the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

"I think the chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you're in the heart of the swamp. I travel with the President all across the country, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, and everywhere we go -- the streets are lined with support like I don't think any other president has had previously," McEnany said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans should be careful what they wish for

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

When it comes to the issue of abortion rights, America’s 50 states hold widely differing views and don’t break down along red-blue lines as predictably as one might expect.

That might be good news for former Vice President Joe Biden.

As the nation prepares for an epic battle over a Supreme Court nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some key battleground states aren’t as closely divided on abortion as they are on the presidency. President Donald Trump’s rush to fill the vacant seat might supercharge evangelicals in his base nationally, but with some irony, he might not be doing himself any favors at the Electoral College.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE