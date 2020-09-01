Quantcast
Connect with us

Skyrocketing demolition costs for riot-damaged Minneapolis, St. Paul properties delay rebuilding

Published

2 hours ago

on

MINNEAPOLIS — One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable.Then the city presented the property owners with a $140,000 bill for what it would cost to haul away the debris.“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs. “We thought that was high. But we didn’t know how much demolition would cost at the time.”Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell nemesis Larry Flynt takes a victory lap over Jr’s ‘perverted’ fall from grace

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt took a victory lap after the "huckster" son of his long-ago nemesis Jerry Falwell fell from grace amid a sex scandal.

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned from Liberty University founded by his namesake father, who famously feuded with Flynt, and the pornographer gloated over the son's "gross hypocrisy" in a new column for The Daily Beast.

"Ironically, Falwell Sr. and I actually became friends later," Flynt wrote. "We enjoyed many cordial visits, participated in debates across the country, and even exchanged Christmas cards. I have to concede that his friendship with me proves that, for the most part, he was practicing an essential tenet of his faith, forgiveness, and was a sincere Christian."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America hits another grim milestone to remind us how tragically Donald Trump has failed — but it didn’t have to be this way

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

The United States this week surpassed 6 million cases of COVID-19, the most in the world. Even when measuring relative to population, America's standing is dismal and depressing. We're currently ranked 10th in the world with 18,675 cases per million people, and growing by 30-50,000 new cases every day. As I begin to write this essay, midday on Monday, we've already racked up 14,151 cases for the day so far.Just for the sake of contrast, Italy is ranked 60th in cases per million residents. France is ranked 63rd. Germany is 83rd. Iraq is ranked 49th. Canada is 76th. Again, the U.S. is ranked 10th. There are "shithole countries," as Trump called them, who are faring better than we are.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed by CNN conservative for siding with ‘Team Kyle Rittenhouse’ in effort to rip the country apart

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, conservative columnist Matt Lewis ripped into Donald Trump's continuing incitement of violence against racial justice protesters saying the president has aligned himself with right-wing extremists who think Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero and a patriot.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to Donald Trump -- praised a speech given by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden given on Monday, saying he is the perfect antidote to Trump's racism and refusal to condemn the violence in the streets.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image