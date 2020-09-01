Skyrocketing demolition costs for riot-damaged Minneapolis, St. Paul properties delay rebuilding
MINNEAPOLIS — One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable.Then the city presented the property owners with a $140,000 bill for what it would cost to haul away the debris.“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs. “We thought that was high. But we didn’t know how much demolition would cost at the time.”Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in…
Jerry Falwell nemesis Larry Flynt takes a victory lap over Jr’s ‘perverted’ fall from grace
Hustler publisher Larry Flynt took a victory lap after the "huckster" son of his long-ago nemesis Jerry Falwell fell from grace amid a sex scandal.
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned from Liberty University founded by his namesake father, who famously feuded with Flynt, and the pornographer gloated over the son's "gross hypocrisy" in a new column for The Daily Beast.
"Ironically, Falwell Sr. and I actually became friends later," Flynt wrote. "We enjoyed many cordial visits, participated in debates across the country, and even exchanged Christmas cards. I have to concede that his friendship with me proves that, for the most part, he was practicing an essential tenet of his faith, forgiveness, and was a sincere Christian."
America hits another grim milestone to remind us how tragically Donald Trump has failed — but it didn’t have to be this way
Trump slammed by CNN conservative for siding with ‘Team Kyle Rittenhouse’ in effort to rip the country apart
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, conservative columnist Matt Lewis ripped into Donald Trump's continuing incitement of violence against racial justice protesters saying the president has aligned himself with right-wing extremists who think Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero and a patriot.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to Donald Trump -- praised a speech given by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden given on Monday, saying he is the perfect antidote to Trump's racism and refusal to condemn the violence in the streets.