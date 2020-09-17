Quantcast
‘Sleepy’ Donald Trump mocked for ‘sedated slurring’ speech at Constitution Day event

1 min ago

Commentary
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

For someone who mocked former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) as “low energy Jeb,” and who refers to former Vice President Joe Biden as “sleepy,” Trump struggled to reach his normal level of enthusiasm during a Constitution Day address at the National Archives.

At one point, Trump even mumbled about the “immortable principles of our nation’s founders,” delivering even more mockery online.

The weather in Washington is cool and the skies are cloudy with occasional showers, so it’s possible he was simply tired. The audience at the National Archives also didn’t have a warm-up crowd nor was it stacked with his own supporters whose energy he could feed off of.

Other than that, like many Trump speeches, it was filled with lies, as one viewer characterized it.

See the responses from folks below:

