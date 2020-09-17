‘Sleepy’ Donald Trump mocked for ‘sedated slurring’ speech at Constitution Day event

For someone who mocked former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) as “low energy Jeb,” and who refers to former Vice President Joe Biden as “sleepy,” Trump struggled to reach his normal level of enthusiasm during a Constitution Day address at the National Archives.

At one point, Trump even mumbled about the “immortable principles of our nation’s founders,” delivering even more mockery online.

The weather in Washington is cool and the skies are cloudy with occasional showers, so it’s possible he was simply tired. The audience at the National Archives also didn’t have a warm-up crowd nor was it stacked with his own supporters whose energy he could feed off of.

Other than that, like many Trump speeches, it was filled with lies, as one viewer characterized it.

So pretty much just another Trump 'speech'. — Carle TT Ω (@Carle_tt) September 17, 2020

See the responses from folks below:

Wow. a super-sedated @realDonaldTrump is attacking "A People's History of the United States" author Howard Zinn, who has been dead since 2010. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 17, 2020

You over drugged trump today, he is mumbling and he can’t stand up without leaning on the podium — moon cake candy flipping (@br0k3nhalos) September 17, 2020

“Did you hear Joe Biden read the teleprompter the other day?” Yes, I did! And I watched President Trump read the teleprompter just an hour ago; you can watch his eyes move lazily as he sounds sedated. pic.twitter.com/ICEIdYlClV — Resign (@CallMeDave) September 17, 2020

Teleprompter trump is sedated

Hate rally trump is all snorting Adderall and jacked up.

When they want him to stay on point they sedate him like this. — Captain Qwark (@Qwarktastic2) September 17, 2020

In a sane world, Trump’s sedated delivery would be a huge concern. — Connie S (@connieDS80) September 17, 2020

You know you are lying! The stark contrast is that Biden can walk, run, bike and Trump can’t handle stairs or a ramp. His sedated, slurred, and nonsensical speeches compare poorly to Biden’s energetic, informed and intelligent speeches. — LindaJean☘️ (@Ljhull1) September 17, 2020

Trump sounded drugged out his mind at that "White House Conference on American History" aka the White Achievement History Conference. You can tell whatever he was on sedated him — Just Sam™ (@JustSam__) September 17, 2020

Is he on quaaludes..? super sedate Trump is a bad sounding Trump… low energy Trump… 🙄 — The Mitchman (@The_Mitchman) September 17, 2020

Since he's accusing Biden of taking drugs, it's almost a certainty that really means Trump is on meds. They probably have to sedate him when they need him to stay on teleprompter and sound somber and serious. — Meurglys (@Meurglys4) September 17, 2020

republicans when trump calls biden “sleepy joe” pic.twitter.com/vS1cQSbgUy — ✄ (@bimbostopia) September 17, 2020

Sleepy tRUmp — Kathy 🌼🐶🕊 #WearAMask (@crlulukat) September 17, 2020

Sedated Trump announces plan for "patriotic education" in terrifying speech at National Archives https://t.co/V9c208SDZo — Steve Crandall (@JayandSteve) September 17, 2020

A heavily sedated Trump claims talking to kids about White privilege –– is a form of Child Abuse, in its worst sense. Can Stephen Miller please remind him about those sick, starving, cold and crying alone, immigrant children he put in cages? pic.twitter.com/3cM6JgIsCN — SkyWriter 🖊️ (@SkyeDawn) September 17, 2020

Trump looks and sounds heavily sedated. — EastGateNative (@EastGateNative) September 17, 2020

Trump sounds super weird and sedated 😩 — Jay The Cat (@JayTheCat4) September 17, 2020

Anyone else have "A heavily sedated Trump attacks Howard Zinn and accuses left-wing propagandists of wanting to tear down Mount Rushmore" on their 2020 bingo card? Was it just me?#TrumpIsNotWell #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Vote Biden-Harris 2020 (@TheresTJP) September 17, 2020