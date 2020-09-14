Slow-moving Hurricane Sally heads towards southern US states
The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 90 miles (150 kilometers) per hour.
At 1800 GMT, it was located 160 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, and heading in a west-northwesterly direction at seven mph.
It was expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, said Sally could impact the southeast part of the state and told residents to be prepared.
“Be smart and be safe,” he tweeted.
The governors of Alabama and Mississippi both declared a state of emergency ahead of the approaching storm.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Hurricane Sally was expected to make landfall around Biloxi at 2:00 am (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.
“The storm surge projections continue to be worrisome with anywhere from five to eight feet (1.5 to 2.4 meters) of coastal surge,” Reeves said.
“We are continuing to be very concerned about the amount of rainfall,” he said, adding that some areas could be drenched in as much as 20 inches of rain.
Sally is one of five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean.
The others are Hurricane Paulette, tropical storms Teddy and Vicky and tropical depression Rene.
According to meteorologists, the only other time there were five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic at the same time was in September 1971.
Hurricane Paulette, a Category 2 storm, pounded the island of Bermuda on Monday with strong winds and heavy rains, according to the NHC.
Breaking Banner
‘The grid is broke’: Gen. Honoré warns it will take months for electricity and water restoration in Louisiana
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré was interviewed by MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday about the state of hurricane recovery in Louisiana as Hurricane Sally bears down on the state.
Honoré was widely praised for his role in responding to Hurricane Katrina, which occurred after the George W. Bush administration had been criticized for mistakes in their initial response to the disaster.
"We are following breaking news at this hour," Mohyeldin said. "Right now Hurricane Sally is Category 1 storm and taking aim at the gulf coast. Hurricane warnings have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, some areas are expected to get an average of 8 to 16 inches of rain
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr’s DOJ under investigation for potential political pressure during Roger Stone sentencing: report
NBC News reported that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating what happened with the sentencing guidelines surrounding Roger Stone's case.
The report recalls DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before Congress that he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to request a "lighter" sentence for Sone due to his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.
Latest Headlines
Whistleblower compares ICE detention center to ‘experimental concentration camp’
A whistleblower complaint filed Monday alleges an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center is responsible for an exorbitant number of hysterectomies being performed on migrant women, apparently without consent and for unclear reasons.
Systematic forced sterilization is a crime against humanity according to the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
The whistleblower complaint, filed on behalf of a nurse at Irwin County, Georgia, ICE Detention Center (ICDC), also charges “jarring medical neglect,” Law & Crime reports, "including a refusal to test detainees for the novel coronavirus."