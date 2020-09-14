‘Slumlord’ Jared Kushner slammed by Baltimore official after he trashed the city in Bob Woodward’s book

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner openly trashed the city of Baltimore in interviews with Bob Woodward — and a top official in the city is letting him have it.
As Woodward reported in his new book “Rage,” Kushner believed President Donald Trump was very savvy to describe Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” as it forced Democratic officials to defend the city from the president’s attacks.
“The Democrats are getting so crazy,” Kushner told Woodward. “They’re basically defending Baltimore. When you get to the next election, he’s tied them to all these stupid positions.”
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott described Kushner as a “slumlord” and said he’d come to regret attacking his city.
“We need true leaders that are going to actually acknowledge these issues, work on them, but also highlight the great things that are happening,” Scott said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.
The Sun notes that the state of Maryland last year sued the Kushner Companies’ management firm by alleging that it “victimized consumers, many of whom are financially vulnerable, at all stages of offering and leasing” their properties.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.