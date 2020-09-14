‘Slumlord’ Jared Kushner slammed by Baltimore official after he trashed the city in Bob Woodward’s book

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner openly trashed the city of Baltimore in interviews with Bob Woodward — and a top official in the city is letting him have it.

As Woodward reported in his new book “Rage,” Kushner believed President Donald Trump was very savvy to describe Baltimore as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” as it forced Democratic officials to defend the city from the president’s attacks.

“The Democrats are getting so crazy,” Kushner told Woodward. “They’re basically defending Baltimore. When you get to the next election, he’s tied them to all these stupid positions.”

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott described Kushner as a “slumlord” and said he’d come to regret attacking his city.

“We need true leaders that are going to actually acknowledge these issues, work on them, but also highlight the great things that are happening,” Scott said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun.

The Sun notes that the state of Maryland last year sued the Kushner Companies’ management firm by alleging that it “victimized consumers, many of whom are financially vulnerable, at all stages of offering and leasing” their properties.