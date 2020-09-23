Smoke from California fires may have killed more than 1,000 people
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The heavy smoke from wildfires that choked much of California in recent weeks was more than an inconvenience.It was deadly. And it almost certainly killed more people than the flames from the massive fires themselves, health experts say.Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 10, the historically bad concentrations of wildfire smoke were responsible for at least 1,200 and possibly up to 3,000 deaths in California that otherwise would not have occurred, according to an estimate by researchers at Stanford University. Those fatalities were among people age 65 and over, most of whom were livin…
California to ban sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered all passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035 to fight climate change and smog-fouled air.
The transportation sector causes more than half of California's carbon pollution, and parts of the state are vexed by some of the most toxic air in the country, according to the governor's office."For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe," Newsom said in a release.
"Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."
Trump is asked about Breonna Taylor — and spends his entire answer praising himself
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter to comment on the Breonna Taylor case, in which one police officer was indicted for wanton endangerment for gunshots into neighbors' apartments but the killing of Taylor herself was found justified.
In response, Trump said nothing about Taylor or about the case — but bragged about having a terrific record on racial issues.
"Do you believe justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and what is your message to the Black community who believe perhaps justice was not served by the decision of the grand jury in Kentucky?" Trump was asked.
Trump’s vaccine czar refuses to give up stock in drug company involved in his government role
The former pharmaceutical executive tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the administration’s race to a COVID-19 vaccine is refusing to give up investments that stand to benefit from his work — at least during his lifetime.
The executive, Moncef Slaoui, is the top scientist on Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine in record time. Federal law requires government officials to disclose their personal finances and divest any holdings relating to their work, but Slaoui said he wouldn’t take the job under those conditions. So the administration said it’s treating him as a contractor. Contractors aren’t bound by the same ethics rules but also aren’t supposed to wield as much authority as full employees.