Smoke from West Coast wildfires pulled into cyclone 1,000 miles offshore, video shows
Smoke from wildfires raging across the West Coast has drifted 1,000 miles or more over the Pacific Ocean, where it has been pulled into a cyclone, satellite images show.A video posted Saturday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows smoke from the fires in California, Oregon and Washington being pulled into a swirl over the ocean.“OK this seems very 2020: The offshore smoke is now getting sucked into that swirling storm out in the Pacific,” wrote Scott Sistek of KOMO on Twitter.“I didn’t think the satellite images of the West Coast fires could get more jaw-dropping and ala…
‘His leadership is killing people’: Morning Joe and Mika bury Trump’s coronavirus lies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump for ignoring dire warnings about the coronavirus and lying to the public.
The president admitted to Bob Woodward that he understood the threat posed by the virus but insisted on downplaying its potentially deadly consequences, and now nearly 200,000 have died in the U.S. and daily life remains disrupted.
"We always have this question about the Republicans standing by this president," Brzezinski said. "The moral inconsistency, maybe they did live with that on some levels, but his leadership is killing people."
2020 Election
2016 Florida Trump voter says the president is ‘killing us’ and is switching to Biden
A Florida woman who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 is now telling the New York Times that she's switching for Democratic nominee Joe Biden thanks to Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed over 194,000 Americans.
The woman, who wished to only be identified as Michelle, said that she was currently undergoing chemotherapy and was very vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Although she voted for Trump in 2016 because she thought he'd be good for the economy, she said that her personal health is taking precedence over her pocketbook this year.
‘It makes me sick’: Doctor buries Trump for holding indoor rally as pandemic death toll nears 200,000
A top vaccinologist on Monday slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said all of the needless death caused by the disease in the United States made him feel "sick."
Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, slammed the president for holding an indoor rally in Nevada as the death toll in the United States approaches 200,000 people.