Some evangelical activists can’t bring themselves to support Trump’s reelection — no matter how much he claims to support their cause: report
Fr-right white evangelicals have been a major part of President Donald Trump’s MAGA base, and he has been great at parroting their view of the world — including their disdain for abortion. But writer Daniel Silliman, in a September 1 article for Christianity Today, reports that some anti-abortion Christians are conflicted about Trump. Others are flat-out refusing to support his reelection campaign.
One abortion opponent who has openly come out against Trump is Stephanie Ranade Krider, former executive director of Ohio Right to Life. Krider, Silliman notes, resigned from that anti-abortion group on June 30 rather than support Trump’s reelection campaign.
Krider, an evangelical who had been with Ohio Right to Life since 2009, told Christianity Today, “You learn to hold certain things in tension, and for me, it came to a point where I couldn’t anymore. I’ve been grateful for the things Trump has accomplished and skeptical of his pro-life views. Always, there has been this undercurrent where he just does not respect women and he does not like black and brown people. I can’t look at any of his behavior and see evidence of the Holy Spirit in his life.”
And Krider, Silliman explains, is not alone in that regard — there are other anti-abortion activists who maintain their opposition to abortion but cannot bring themselves to support Trump this year no matter how much he claims to support their cause.
In the Washington Post, reporter Pam Kelly recently reported on abortion opponents who feel conflicted about Trump. One is Gia Capriotti, a Catholic who dislikes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pro-choice views but can’t stand Trump. Capriotti, who voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, told the Post she considers Trump “brash, arrogant, self-centered” as well as “reckless.”
Read the rest of Silliman's Christianity Today article here.
‘It would be against the law’: Fox News host schools Kayleigh McEnany after Trump tells people to vote twice
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Thursday that President Donald Trump does not want people to break the law even though he advised his supporters to vote twice.
Trump made the remarks during a visit to North Carolina on Wednesday.
"On your ballots, if you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in and then go make sure it counted," the president told supporters. "And if it doesn't tabulate, you vote. And then if they tabulate it very late, which they shouldn't be doing, they'll see you voted and so it won't count."
"So, send it in early and then go and vote," he added.
Facebook will eliminate all political ads the week before the election — but there’s a catch
Facebook will block political ads in the last week before the election in an effort to fight misinformation.
The tech giant will prohibit new political ads on its Facebook and Instagram platforms starting Oct. 27 and strengthen measures against posts intended to dissuade Americans from voting, and the company will also block attempts by any candidates to claim false victories, reported the New York Times.
“This election is not going to be business as usual,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy.”
Microsoft unveils ‘deepfake’ detector ahead of US vote
Microsoft has unveiled software that can help spot “deepfake” photos or videos, adding to the list of programs designed to fight the hard-to-detect images ahead of the US presidential election.
The Video Authenticator software analyzes an image or each frame of a video, looking for evidence of manipulation that could even be invisible to the naked eye.
Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic and are already targeted by initiatives on Facebook and Twitter.
“They could appear to make people say things they didn’t or to be places they weren’t,” said a company blog post on Tuesday.