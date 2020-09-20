Someone created a tile mosaic panel to rename the 50th Street Subway station in NYC after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

There continue to be amazing acts of love and honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg across the world and another one has popped up in New York City.

ABC7 discovered that someone created a tile mosaic at the 50th Street subway station so it says RUth Street instead.

Someone has renamed the 50th Street C Train station in Manhattan. The 50th street mosaic panel now reads "RUth St." in honor of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg #RBG #ruthst #NYC pic.twitter.com/cKkOFboczp — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 20, 2020

Flowers, cards, chalk messages signs and more continue to be left at the Supreme Court for a massive memorial that has started curving around the building. After the first night where mourners sat on the steps and sang, security blocked off the steps and the memorial began to grow with hundreds of things being left.

The memorial has reached several feet deep from the barrier to the sidewalk.

Daylight look at the RBG memorial set up around the Supreme Court. Thousands of flowers, messages and candles are out in her honor #RBG #RuthBaderGinsburg #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/aYSx17Ldsu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 20, 2020