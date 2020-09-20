Quantcast
Connect with us

Someone created a tile mosaic panel to rename the 50th Street Subway station in NYC after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Wake Forest University/Flickr)

There continue to be amazing acts of love and honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg across the world and another one has popped up in New York City.

ABC7 discovered that someone created a tile mosaic at the 50th Street subway station so it says RUth Street instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flowers, cards, chalk messages signs and more continue to be left at the Supreme Court for a massive memorial that has started curving around the building. After the first night where mourners sat on the steps and sang, security blocked off the steps and the memorial began to grow with hundreds of things being left.

The memorial has reached several feet deep from the barrier to the sidewalk.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These global banks defy sanctions and send trillions to terrorists and criminals — and the Justice Department lets them

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists revealed in a shocking expose that international banks are skirting U.S. sanctions and allowing trillions of dollars to flow to terrorists, criminals and oligarchs.

In a Sunday report, the ICIJ called out JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon for refusing to comply with American sanctions, U.S. government documents reveal.

Other banks have even defied money laundering crackdowns, the report said and allowed "staggering sums of illicit cash" to flow from shady characters and criminal networks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He truly despises Black women’: Cohen walks through Trump’s outright ‘hatred’ for women of color

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

It has become clear to anyone paying attention that President Donald Trump has serious problems with people of color. But his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that it goes much deeper.

"Trump is a racist white supremacist" is a story that may as well be "water is wet," but Cohen explained Sunday in an interview with MSNBC's Al Sharpton that Trump has a particular issue with women of color.

"The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn't know how to handle them," Cohen said. "He doesn't know what to do."

At a rally on Friday in Minnesota, Sharpton noted the "mostly white" crowd was one that Trump heralded for having "good genes," meaning white genes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All of the Republican hypocrites who said they opposed a new Supreme Court Justice in 2016

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Republicans have been criticized for their hypocrisy over the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement compared to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

PBS News gathered what all Republicans have said about whether the president in 2016 should have the right to appoint a justice at that time. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, these Republicans are having their own words brought back and questioning why the rules are different for Democrats.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE