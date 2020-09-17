Quantcast
‘Something is seriously awry’: Experts say resigning career civil servants explain what’s wrong at Bill Barr’s DOJ

Published

48 mins ago

on

U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the 31st Annual Candlelight Vigil. (Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

No one really knows why federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, who was part of a team looking into the Russia investigation, resigned from her post. But her colleagues say it was due to Attorney General Bill Barr’s politicization of the agency. According to the New York Times’ Neal Katyal and Joshua Geltzer, Dannehy’s resignation is “part of an extremely troubling pattern.”

“Her resignation looks like part of an extremely troubling pattern. Earlier this year, highly respected prosecutors in the Michael Flynn and Roger Stone cases dramatically resigned or withdrew. One of them testified to Congress that the Justice Department under Mr. Barr was treating Mr. Stone ‘differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president.’ The Justice Department inspector general has opened an investigation,” Katyal and Geltzer write.

“When civil servants resign, skeptics often ask what difference one person really can make by leaving. The answer is simple: a lot. Ms. Dannehy’s departure isn’t just likely a major assertion of integrity by her; it’s also a big problem for Mr. Barr — and therefore for Mr. Trump.”

Katyal and Geltzer both previously worked at the Justice Department and are familiar with its tradition of political independence. “Neither of us ever heard of career civil servants resigning because they believed the attorney general was acting politically,” they write, adding that the resignations are a “forceful public signal that something is seriously awry with the Justice Department under Mr. Barr.”

Read the full op-ed over at The New York Times.

 


Activism

‘A bridge too far’: Fox News analyst destroys Barr’s ‘absurd’ desire to charge rioters with sedition

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, a former judge, on Thursday pushed back against Attorney General William Barr's call to charge violent protesters with sedition.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Barr told federal prosecutors that they could use sedition laws in cases where protests turn violent.

Napolitano explained during an appearance on Fox & Friends that charging protesters with sedition would be a "bridge too far."

"There's nothing wrong with aggressive prosecution," Napolitano said. "But this is not the case for sedition. I mean, the sedition laws -- which by the way, go back to 1798 -- the sedition laws were written for those who plan and plot to overthrow the government, either by violence or by some other means."

Breaking Banner

White House staffer tests positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after Trump’s Philadelphia visit

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was in Philadelphia on Tuesday, September 15 for an ABC News townhall event that was moderated by George Stephanopoulos—and less than 24 hours after that event, CBS News reported that a White House staffer had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, CBS Channel 3, said that the person was “not associated with” Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania’s largest city, where the townhall was held at the National Constitution Center.

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: USPS had a plan to send 5 facemasks to every home in America – but the White House killed it

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Back in April as coronavirus was exploding across the country, the U.S. Postal Service had a plan to send five reusable facemasks to every home across the country.

The White House killed the plan.

"USPS leaders drafted a news release announcing plans to distribute 650 million masks nationwide, enough to offer five face coverings to every American household," The Washington Post reports.

"This unprecedented undertaking is being done in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force," the press release reads, "and a consortium of textile manufacturers."

It called the project a "critical national initiative."

