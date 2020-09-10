South Dakota governor calls reports of 250,000 coronavirus cases linked to Sturgis rally ‘made up’

Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn't lie to them about the coronavirus's dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren't briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.

A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was "contained in mainland China." It's unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren't briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.