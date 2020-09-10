South Dakota governor calls reports of 250,000 coronavirus cases linked to Sturgis rally ‘made up’
The Republican governor of South Dakota is disputing the number of coronavirus cases that stemmed from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August and called a report that at least 250,000 cases were tied to the event “made up.”So far one death has been traced to the rally, but if a new study is any indication, that number should skyrocket.In a new study from Germany’s Institute of Labor Economics (IZA), the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is described as a super-spreader event after 400,000 bikers rumbled into the small South Dakota town and crowded into bars and restaurants for 10 days.The study “extrap…
‘He said to inject bleach’: Fox News’ Hannity nailed for Trump interview blaming Biden for president’s COVID lies
Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn't lie to them about the coronavirus's dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren't briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.
A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was "contained in mainland China." It's unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren't briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.
‘This is the episode where the president resigns’: Rachel Maddow explains why today’s Woodward revelations are so damning for Trump
Wednesday evening's episode of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show began with the host reacting to the revelations in Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, that President Trump knew the COVID virus was deadly as early as February of this year.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked Trump about coronavirus facts from medical journals — and the president lied to his face
On Feb. 7, 2020, President Donald Trump told Bob Woodward that he knew the COVID-19 crisis would be "more deadly" than the flu by "five-times." Twenty days later, Dr. Sanjay Gupta attended a press briefing to ask the president specifics about the virus; Trump outright lied to his face.
"I had always wondered did the president know and just wasn't telling us because the data was coming out at that point," said the doctor. "The numbers I was citing to him were numbers that were in the medical journals. I thought that his health team, his public health team, would probably brief him on that, and he would know this. I didn't know whether he didn't know, or he knew, and he just was lying and not acknowledging what he knew at the time. Now I think it is pretty clear."