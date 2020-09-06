Staff at nursing home where 19 died told masks would scare patients: COVID lawsuits
DETROIT — Dennis Williams is haunted by the memory of his mother, Wanda Parker, through the window at the nursing home in Lapeer County, Mich.He said she was begging for help.It was the last time he saw his 68-year-old mother alive. She died of COVID-19 on April 7, two days after she was transported to a hospital from the Villages of Lapeer Nursing & Rehabilitation.Williams said he remembers seeing employees of the facility not wearing masks, gloves or other personal protective equipment (PPE) during his through-the-window visits with his mother before she died. And he’s aware of the significa…
COVID-19
Pope says gossip and chatter are ‘a plague more awful than Covid-19’
Gossip and chatter are a "plague more awful than Covid-19," the pope said during his Sunday Angelus prayers, delivered from the window of the Vatican on St Peter's Square."When we see a brother or sister make a mistake or with a defect, the first thing we do is go tell others about it. We gossip," the pope said.He said that gossip hurts the community of the church, comparing it to the devil, the liar "who wants to divide the church."The pope called on the faithful to make an effort and to avoid gossip.He called instead for people to follow church guidelines on fraternal correction and discreet... (more…)
COVID-19
What’s actually stopping next coronavirus relief package?
The second coronavirus stimulus package should have come by now, but it hasn’t. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a consensus on several provisions. The one biggest roadblock that is stopping the next coronavirus relief package is the aid to state and local governments.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreAid to state and local governments: what do the two sides want?According to Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, the biggest obstacle to the relief deal is the differences between the two sides over aid to state and local governments. The chief of staff says ... (more…)
COVID-19
Florida’s COVID-19 deaths top 12,000
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s much-watched coronavirus numbers stayed on a downward trend Sunday, with the state reporting 2,564 new cases and another 38 deaths in advance of the Labor Day holiday.State officials have reported 12,001 deaths since the pandemic began, including 152 non-residents who died in Florida. The state has tallied 646,431 COVID-19 cases so far.The numbers reported Sunday represent a sharp decline from the record coronavirus deaths reported just four weeks ago: 277 on Aug. 11. Another record was set on July 12, when the state reported 15,300 new cases.Data reports rele... (more…)