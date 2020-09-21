Quantcast
'Streets will run red with blood': Trump-loving senator mocked for ad bragging she's 'more conservative than 'Attila the Hun'

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kelly Loeffler and Donald Trump (Facebook)

A Republican U.S. Senator is being mocked and disparaged for her new TV ad which touts her “100% Trump voting record” and positions her as “more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was appointed in January, is running to keep her seat. Her main opponent is Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

The ad says she’s “the most conservative Senator in America.”

Loeffler is no stranger to controversy.

The Dept. of Justice closed its investigation into Loeffler’s coronavirus stock trading scandal in May. She is the owner of the Atlanta Dream professional basketball team and has been criticized for opposing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now her new ad is drawing criticism, too.

