‘Superficial’: Trump mocked for finally releasing ‘health care plan’ – which is really a ‘toothless’ executive order

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally during the House of Representatives impeachment vote. (Max Elram / Shutterstock.com)

For at least four years President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a health care plan. He famously sat for the “60 Minutes” cameras just days after the 2016 election and said, “this is what I do I do a good job I mean I know how to do this stuff.”

He promised his new health care plan would protect the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions and would be “great health care for much less money.”

After years of promises Trump on Thursday unveiled his “health care plan.”

He’s calling it his “health care vision” because it’s not an actual plan, it’s a wish list.

And it’s a mere executive order.

“The actual policies,” Stat News reports, “however, are simple, superficial, and non-binding executive orders. Neither will improve the quality of Americans’ health care or lower its cost.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports HHS Sec. Alex Azar earlier in the day was forced to admit “Trump’s forthcoming executive order on preexisting conditions will not carry weight of actual law should SCOTUS strike down the ACA [Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.] Said it is a ‘defined statement of U.S. policy that people with preexisting conditions are protected.'”

Here’s how Stein sums up Trump’s big reveal:

Here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle:

Stein is far from alone in mocking Trump’s “plan.”

Here’s how Buzzfeed sums it up:

Here’s a health care policy reporter from medical new site Stat News:

More:

And then this:

 


