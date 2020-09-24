‘Superficial’: Trump mocked for finally releasing ‘health care plan’ – which is really a ‘toothless’ executive order
For at least four years President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a health care plan. He famously sat for the “60 Minutes” cameras just days after the 2016 election and said, “this is what I do I do a good job I mean I know how to do this stuff.”
He promised his new health care plan would protect the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions and would be “great health care for much less money.”
After years of promises Trump on Thursday unveiled his “health care plan.”
He’s calling it his “health care vision” because it’s not an actual plan, it’s a wish list.
And it’s a mere executive order.
“The actual policies,” Stat News reports, “however, are simple, superficial, and non-binding executive orders. Neither will improve the quality of Americans’ health care or lower its cost.
The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports HHS Sec. Alex Azar earlier in the day was forced to admit “Trump’s forthcoming executive order on preexisting conditions will not carry weight of actual law should SCOTUS strike down the ACA [Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.] Said it is a ‘defined statement of U.S. policy that people with preexisting conditions are protected.'”
Here’s how Stein sums up Trump’s big reveal:
In other words, the big health care plan that Trump has been saying is two weeks away for several months now is a statement of poll tested priorities that either are current law that he’s trying to erase or toothless unless done through legislation.
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2020
Here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle:
Get ready for this executive order…
Sources expecting @realDonaldTrump announce, that to fix surprise insurance denials…from now on hospitals and drs have to take whatever the insurers want to pay them.
It will collapse any quality practice &be the end of independent drs.
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 24, 2020
Stein is far from alone in mocking Trump’s “plan.”
Here’s how Buzzfeed sums it up:
President Trump Finally Laid Out His Health Care Plan. It Doesn’t Do Anything. https://t.co/8tX8oKc4Vi
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2020
Here’s a health care policy reporter from medical new site Stat News:
Unless I’m missing something, the Trump admin just rolled out its long-awaited health care plan, which entails:
-A plan to work with Congress on banning surprise billing
-A declaration that insurers can’t discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions
That was it!
— Lev Facher (@levfacher) September 24, 2020
More:
Trump is now claiming he has a “healthcare plan” that would “protect patients with preexisting conditions” but he’s currently in court right now trying to undo Obamacare’s protections for people with… preexisting conditions. https://t.co/tGbcJkDOhZ pic.twitter.com/dlw8Z3Ljgp
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) September 24, 2020
so the main pillar of Trump’s health care plan is to co-opt the central plank of Obamacare while calling Obamacare socialism and simultaneously seeking to overturn the policy in a lawsuit that’s likely to succeed because of his Supreme Court appointments? https://t.co/K79blhE4e3
— insidevoices (@garyrobertscott) September 24, 2020
4 years of lying to cancer patients is what he has https://t.co/StMPtgA3Am
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 24, 2020
-Fact Trump has been President for 3 1/2 years, 2 of which he had GOP Majority in the House & Senate, no Health Care laws were passed.
*But I’m sure his plan will be out in 2 weeks.
— Tgage (@tgagemurphy) September 24, 2020
What a joke. It appears that they put a large law-sized book on the table next to Trump during the signing of his fake health care EO so it appeared that he was actually doing something substantial. He’s not. His only plan is to destroy the ACA. pic.twitter.com/lSQUWGukOg
— Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) September 24, 2020
This is not happening. Just like there is no health care plan coming on October 5th and no vaccine coming in November. You and the gop are throwing out whatever distractions you can to try and gaslight the American people. It isn’t going to work.
— Fourteenstories (@TrumpMustGo9) September 24, 2020
This is essentially Trumps ‘throwing of the health care paper towels’ to American citizens, like he did in Puerto Rico, who will soon have their healthcare stripped away in November. @PressSec
— RMJ (@RMJ_1986) September 24, 2020
And then this:
Reminder: Trump has no healthcare plan. Never has. Never will. pic.twitter.com/jQjfHFchU6
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 24, 2020
