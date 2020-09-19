Susan Collins pour cold water on effort to force through Supreme Court confirmation before the election

Embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) issued a statement on Saturday afternoon urging that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not hold a confirmation vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

“President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials,” Collins wrote.

“Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision a lifetime appointment should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd,” she wrote.