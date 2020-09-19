Susan Collins pour cold water on effort to force through Supreme Court confirmation before the election
Embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) issued a statement on Saturday afternoon urging that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not hold a confirmation vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.
“President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials,” Collins wrote.
“Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision a lifetime appointment should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd,” she wrote.
Republican state leaders threaten violence in ‘coming war’ with Black Lives Matter
This week, two local Republican leaders published and then deleted social media posts which threatened violence in an imminent right-wing clash against Black Lives Matter and Antifa (anti-fascist) activists.
First, Iron County, Utah commissioner Paul Cozzens published a now-deleted picture showing a soldier with a gun and the words: “Warning to BLM & Antifa—Once you’ve managed to defund & eliminate the police, there’s nobody protecting you from us. Remember that.”
Lindsey Graham blames Ginsburg replacement vote hypocrisy on Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh
In a five-part tweet attempting to explain away his about-face over agreeing to move promptly forward with replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before a presidential election, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) put the onus on Democrats because of the way they treated now-Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate hearings.
Faced with a flood of criticism over his apparent hypocrisy after saying in 2016 he would hold a Republican president to the same standard he did former President Barack Obama, Graham fired off a tweetstorm intended to deflect criticism.
Trump’s chief election watchdog sees the 2020 contest as a ‘spiritual war’
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
One of Trump's early scandalous moves was issuing and executive order directing the IRS to not enforce a law barring tax-exempt organizations from intervening in electoral politics, or at least not to enforce it against churches. At the time, it was mostly notable because directing an agency to use its discretion in enforcing the law was seen as the essence of tyranny when Obama did just that to protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children from deportation. But the religious right was disappointed that the order wasn't as expansive as they had hoped, and in the rush of other policy disasters and scandals, it was largely forgotten by the public.