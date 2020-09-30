Quantcast
Susan Rice: Vladimir Putin is doing a ‘happy dance’ over Trump’s ‘unhinged raving and ranting’

Published

39 mins ago

on

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice (Photo: Screen capture)

On CNN Wednesday, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice tore into President Donald Trump for his implosion on the debate stage — and warned that it will further erode U.S. leadership around the world.

“Let’s be clear how the rest of the world reacted,” said Rice. “Our friends and allies, I believe, did a collective faceplant of just shame and embarrassment and despair. Vladimir Putin is doing the happy dance in the Kremlin tonight because, leaving aside the white supremacy comments or lack of comments about white supremacy, what Donald Trump did in his unhinged ranting and raving was to discredit civil discourse, disparage the American people, to whom he didn’t even give the dignity of serious responses, and to get up and say before the American people yet again that he will not respect the results of this election unless he himself is the winner, which is the idea of democracy. Vladimir Putin is doing the happening the happy dance and, in Beijing, state media is crowing that the debate was chaotic, disorderly and shows democracy is a form of government that should be discredited and discarded and their form is in fact correct.”

“This was a disaster for U.S. global leadership, and a disaster delivered by Donald Trump, yet again,” said Rice. “And, you know, when we think about the prospect of two more of these things, I pray, I hope that, somehow they can be made to be different. Donald Trump is not going to change, but perhaps the format and the rules and the moderation can change.”

