Susan Rice: Vladimir Putin is doing a ‘happy dance’ over Trump’s ‘unhinged raving and ranting’

On CNN Wednesday, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice tore into President Donald Trump for his implosion on the debate stage — and warned that it will further erode U.S. leadership around the world.
“Let’s be clear how the rest of the world reacted,” said Rice. “Our friends and allies, I believe, did a collective faceplant of just shame and embarrassment and despair. Vladimir Putin is doing the happy dance in the Kremlin tonight because, leaving aside the white supremacy comments or lack of comments about white supremacy, what Donald Trump did in his unhinged ranting and raving was to discredit civil discourse, disparage the American people, to whom he didn’t even give the dignity of serious responses, and to get up and say before the American people yet again that he will not respect the results of this election unless he himself is the winner, which is the idea of democracy. Vladimir Putin is doing the happening the happy dance and, in Beijing, state media is crowing that the debate was chaotic, disorderly and shows democracy is a form of government that should be discredited and discarded and their form is in fact correct.”
“This was a disaster for U.S. global leadership, and a disaster delivered by Donald Trump, yet again,” said Rice. “And, you know, when we think about the prospect of two more of these things, I pray, I hope that, somehow they can be made to be different. Donald Trump is not going to change, but perhaps the format and the rules and the moderation can change.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came to CNN ready with allegations that President Donald Trump "broke you guys," instead of being willing to discuss actual policy issues.
CNN host Chris Cuomo wouldn't let him have it, accusing the Texas senator of a "weak-ass argument."
It devolved into a contentious clash as Cuomo poked Cruz for hypocrisy over the healthcare debate, in which Cruz just blocked the pre-existing conditions bill. The senator lamented that Democrats are filibustering everything and that they don't want to pass any bills.
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman tore into President Donald Trump's efforts to destabilize and devalue the presidential election in the case of his defeat.
"We're seeing the greatest voter suppression enterprise ever mounted in this country, led by the president of the United States," said Friedman. "He's basically telling us, every day now in every way, and in that debate that 73 million Americans watched, that one of two things are going to happen on November 3rd ... either I am going to be elected by a majority of votes cast that day, or I'm going to delegitimize this election. He's laying the basis for the delegitimization of any election that does not return him to the office. We have never seen this before out of any president. It is the greatest voter suppression effort every mounted in this country. And it's going to have huge — it's already having huge ramifications."
Robert Murray, former CEO of Murray Energy, filed for Black lung benefits after fighting regulations for the disease.
According to West Virginia Public Radio reported on the filing at the Department of Labor Wednesday, recalling that Murray and his company fought mine safety regulations aimed at protecting those in the field from the disease.
“I founded the company and created 8,000 jobs there until the move to end coal use. I am still chairman of the board,” he wrote on the form, which was obtained by the Ohio Valley ReSource, said WVPR. “We’re in bankruptcy, and due to my health could not handle the president and CEO job any longer.”