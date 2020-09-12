Suspects did not target Ahmaud Arbery because he was Black, lawyers say
ATLANTA — Ever since Travis McMichael gunned down Ahmaud Arbery, he and his father have been condemned by many as white racist vigilantes who targeted a Black man running down their street.Nothing could be further from the truth, lawyers for both Travis and Greg McMichael recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.“He is not a stereotype, he is not a caricature of a Southern vigilante racism that he’s been made out to be,” Decatur attorney Bob Rubin said of Travis McMichael. “He’s actually a man who’s lived a very good life, a life of helping others.”A recently filed bond motion says that …
COVID-19
Dr. Fauci says life won’t return to normal until deep into 2021
Buckle up for a long ride ahead.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Friday that normal times won’t replace America’s long coronavirus nightmare until deep into 2021, explaining that it will take months to widely administer a vaccine.The 79-year-old immunologist said he continues to expect a vaccine to be available by the beginning of 2021.“But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations and you get the majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the mid or end of 2021,” Fauci told MSN... (more…)
2020 Election
Judge might order paper voter lists for Georgia’s election
ATLANTA — A federal judge indicated in court Friday that she’s considering whether to require paper backup copies of voter information at Georgia polling places, a move that could help keep lines moving if there are problems on Election Day.U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said paper backups of registration lists could help protect voters who are facing problems with voting computers or long waits to vote.“The longer the lines are, the more likely the people are to leave,” Totenberg said during a court hearing conducted via Zoom. A paper backup “seems like a reasonable way of thinking about s... (more…)
2020 Election
WATCH: George Conway walks through Trump’s ‘9 for 9’ symptoms of mental instability
In a clip that was not included in the upcoming documentary #UNFIT that explores Donald Trump's mental instability as evidenced by his actions since he became president, George Conway, husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, reads from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to explain what is wrong with his wife's boss.
As the film’s director Dan Partland explained to The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern, "The important thing to recognize about behavioral disorders is that they can be diagnosed through observation alone. There is no need to probe the depths of someone’s soul to determine if they meet the criteria for a behavioral disorder. The DSM is written in plain English and can be easily understood by lay-people.”